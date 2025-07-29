Professional.me wins a Bronze for New AI Product of the Year at the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence

Professional.me Wins Bronze Stevie® for New AI Product of the Year 2025 in Technology Excellence Awards

Professional.me has won a Bronze Stevie® Award for Product of the Year in Artificial Intelligence at the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence.

[Professional.me] paid attention to accuracy and context, which matters a lot in hiring data. Particularly noteworthy is the platform’s attention to reducing bias and increasing fairness.” — Judge, The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence Awards

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the AI-powered talent management platform redefining how organizations understand and grow their workforce, has been awarded a Bronze in the New Product of the Year – AI category at the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence.

Presented by the same organization behind the prestigious International Business Awards®, the Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence recognize the world’s most innovative technology solutions and teams. In the New AI Product of the Year bronze category, Professional.me is joined by global leaders such as Red Hat, Dun & Bradstreet, eBay, and SearchUnify, placing the company among a distinguished cohort of global tech innovators.

Judges described Professional.me as “a category-defining innovation” with “genuine technical depth,” built on a proprietary AI infrastructure that “challenges long-standing limitations of résumé parsing, keyword filtering, and siloed HR tools.” One judge called the platform “one of the most complete and impactful uses of AI I’ve seen,” while another praised its commitment to fairness, noting:

“They’ve paid attention to accuracy and context, which matters a lot in hiring data. Particularly noteworthy is the platform’s attention to reducing bias and increasing fairness.”

“We built Professional.me to solve one of the biggest bottlenecks in hiring: the disconnect between potential and opportunity. This award validates our belief that technology can help close that gap- globally, at scale,” said Ryan Adams, CEO of Professional.me.

With more than 300,000 professional profiles created and 50+ employers onboarded in its first year, Professional.me has quickly become a standout in the global HR tech landscape. Judges also highlighted the platform’s rapid traction, inclusive team spanning 15+ nationalities, and ability to “replace outdated résumé-based hiring with structured talent intelligence.”

This Stevie Award adds to a growing list of accolades for the company. Professional.me won the GITEX Europe Award at AI Everything Global in Dubai earlier this year, and CEO Ryan Adams was named one of Inc. Arabia’s AI Gamechangers, celebrating leaders advancing the future of artificial intelligence in the Middle East.

About Professional.me

Professional.me is the Google Maps of talent management- helping employers discover, understand, and elevate talent using the power of AI. With offices in the U.S. and UAE and a globally distributed team, the platform is trusted by startups, enterprises, and accelerators across three continents.

