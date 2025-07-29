Future Growth of Biogas Plant Industry: Global Trends & Investment Insights To 2031

Biogas Plant Market

Biogas Plant Market is set for strong growth through 2032, driven by rising demand for clean energy and waste management solutions.

The U.S. biogas plant market is gaining momentum as states push for renewable energy targets, with investments driven by organic waste recycling and clean energy $9.82 Billion 2032.” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biogas Plant Market OverviewThe biogas plant market is witnessing consistent expansion as both industries and governments prioritize renewable energy solutions and zero-waste initiatives..Through anaerobic digestion, biogas facilities transform organic waste into energy and are increasingly being adopted in urban and rural areas to support electricity generation, heating, and the production of biofertilizers. The market is projected to expand due to technological advancements and strong policy support.Market Size and Growth:The global biogas plant market size was valued at US$ 4.81 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow steadily, reaching approximately US$ 9.82 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.33% from 2024 to 2032.To Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/biogas-plant-market Latest InvestmentsHPCL Commits $231M for Biogas Expansion: In June 2025, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) announced a $231 million (₹20 billion) investment to establish 24 compressed biogas (CBG) plants across India, scheduled over the next 2–3 years.Significant Investment Boost in India: During RenewX 2025 (May), India's biogas industry secured over ₹200 crore ($24M) in pledged investments, emphasizing joint innovation and sectoral collaboration and infrastructure for waste-to-energy solutions.Kerala State Funding Initiative: Kerala's government allocated ₹6.01 crore (~$8 million) in May 2025 to promote biogas plant development and deployment, supporting both rural energy access and waste managementKey Drivers and OpportunitiesRenewable Energy Targets: Increasing pressure to reduce reliance on fossil fuels is pushing governments to incentivize biogas production.Waste-to-Energy Policies: Strong support for organic waste treatment and circular economy practices is driving installations across industries and municipalities.Agricultural and Industrial Waste Utilization: Large-scale biogas plants in farming communities and food processing industries are turning waste liabilities into renewable energy assets.Grid Integration and Bio-CNG: Upgrading biogas to biomethane or bio-CNG and integrating it into transportation and gas grids is expanding the commercial viability of biogas.Spain's Naturgy and ID Energy to invest €500M+ in 20+ biomethane projects under new regulatory reforms.India boosts compressed biogas procurement price, spurring project growth and facility launches.France's GRDF offers €300K innovation prize to accelerate biomethane and bio-LNG tech development.Geographical ShareEurope remains the largest market, led by Germany, France, and the UK, where biogas is key to achieving carbon neutrality.Asia-Pacific is rapidly expanding, driven by population growth, increasing food waste, and government-led renewable programs especially in China and India.North America is showing strong growth, particularly in the U.S., where biogas is increasingly used in power generation, transportation, and farming.Latin America and Africa are emerging markets benefiting from low-cost feedstock and donor-backed sustainability initiatives.Key PlayersLeading companies in the biogas plant sector include:EvonikMatrica S.p.AOQ Chemicals GmbHDowLCY GROUPPTT Public Company LimitedLanxess AGAvient CorporationSolvay S.A.Cargill, IncorporatedBuy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=biogas-plant-market Latest Product LaunchesEnviTec Biogas – New Projects: EnviTec Biogas, a leading global player, announced a series of plant developments and upgrades in July 2025, aimed at increasing capacity, integrating advanced feedstock technologies, and expanding international project portfolios.In May 2025, FM BioEnergy introduced a comprehensive optimization service aimed at enhancing methane production and streamlining operations at anaerobic digestion plants. The service offers process fine-tuning, biological consultancy, and advanced trace element solutions.In May 2025, a dairy farm in Belgium, in collaboration with the Horizon Europe program, launched a cryogenic upgrading facility to produce both bio-LNG and liquid CO₂, showcasing advances in premium biomethane product developmentKey DevelopmentsUnited States2025: A U.S. An energy firm finalized a major dairy-derived biogas plant in Wisconsin, generating enough upgraded RNG to supply power to more than 20,000 households each year.2024: A biogas infrastructure program was launched across several U.S. states to support waste-to-energy projects under new federal climate incentives.Japan2025: Japan’s leading waste management firm announced a partnership with a local municipality to establish an integrated food waste biogas plant with smart waste collection systems.2024: A Tokyo-based energy company launched a pilot project converting sewage sludge into biogas to generate electricity for public transport charging stations.ConclusionThe global biogas plant market is set to thrive in the coming years, bolstered by rising demand for decentralized renewable energy, climate-focused investments, and advancements in waste valorization technologies. As the U.S. and Japan showcase practical implementations and scalable models, the sector is becoming a cornerstone of the green transition and a catalyst for sustainable urban and rural development.Latest Experts Researched Report By DataM IntelligenceRequest for 2 Days FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsImport-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg

