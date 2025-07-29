Minister Dion George and DFFE enforcement team intercept suspected abalone poachers at coast of Cape Town

In a proactive effort to combat abalone poaching, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, joined a routine marine patrol led by the department’s enforcement unit on 27 July 2025.

During the patrol, the team intercepted a group of suspected abalone poachers en route to Hout Bay. When approached, the suspects abandoned their vessel in rocky waters and fled the scene.

The DFFE team seized and towed the abandoned vessel to Cape Town Harbour. A criminal case was opened with Hout Bay SAPS (case number 13/278/2025), and seizure proceedings are underway.

The vessel, a Gemini 5.5m rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) fitted with a Yamaha 200HP outboard motor and Garmin Fishfinder, contained items consistent with abalone poaching. These included approximately 15 abalone extraction tools, three dive cylinders, and three abalone bags.

Minister George commended the successful interception, stating “This operation underscores our department’s commitment to safeguarding South Africa’s marine biodiversity. Poaching threatens the sustainability of our resources and the livelihoods that depend on them. When you steal abalone, you are stealing from everyone. By acting swiftly and decisively, we send a clear message: environmental crime will not be tolerated in our waters.”

He further praised the enforcement officers, “I want to thank our fisheries control officers and environmental management inspectors for their vigilance and tireless efforts to protect our oceans. Their work on the frontline is vital to upholding the rule of law and stopping the scourge of abalone poaching.”

The DFFE continues to strengthen patrol operations and inter-agency collaborations to protect South Africa’s coastal ecosystems. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Enquiries:

Thobile Zulu-Molobi

Cell: +27 82 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

Chelsey Wilken

Cell: +27 74 470 5996

E-mail: cwilken@dffe.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA