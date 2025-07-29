Community Financial Services Group Strengthens Wealth Management Presence in Littleton, New Hampshire

Community Financial Services Group

New office location reflects wealth management firm's long-term investment in New Hampshire and Vermont communities

We are growing, we are here, and we are welcoming clients to our new space.” — Joseph Preddy, President and CEO

LITTLETON, NH, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Financial Services Group , LLC (CFSG), a trust and investment management firm serving clients in New Hampshire, Vermont, and across the U.S., has announced the opening of its new office at 260 Cottage Street, Suite D, in Littleton. The move marks the firm’s transition from its previous location in Franconia and underscores its continued investment in the region.This relocation comes as CFSG prepares to officially disassociate from Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank, following the latter’s acquisition by Bar Harbor Bankshares. The disassociation is expected to be finalized on or around July 31, 2025.CFSG began searching for new office space in March and completed its move to Littleton on July 1.“Our team, our philosophy, and our service model remain the same,” said Randall Saulnier, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer. “We’re still here, deeply rooted in the communities we serve, and now even better positioned to grow as a locally governed, fiduciary-focused trust and investment firm.”With roots dating back to 1926, CFSG has built nearly a century of trust with generations of families, businesses, and nonprofits. What began as a modest trust division affiliated with community banks has grown into a regionally respected firm managing more than $1.5 billion in assets. CFSG serves clients across all stages of life, offering investment management, trust administration, and long-term planning grounded in integrity and fiduciary responsibility.CFSG gathers a complete financial picture for each client and provides customized solutions designed to meet their goals. Services include investment advice and management, retirement plans, IRAs, and a range of trust services such as revocable living trusts, irrevocable trusts, and charitable trusts. The firm also works with business owners on estate and succession planning and strategic tax-efficient investing.CFSG has long operated in partnership with several community banks throughout Vermont and New Hampshire. While Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank had been one of three owner banks for over 20 years, CFSG's ownership now continues with Community National Bank and National Bank of Middlebury. The firm also remains the trust and investment non-affiliate for Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans.Clients can expect the same personalized service, with no disruption to their accounts, investment strategies, or advisor relationships. All existing client relationships have continued seamlessly through the transition.“Unfortunately, we’ve heard from clients that competitors are suggesting CFSG is closing,” said Joseph Preddy , President and CEO. “This couldn’t be further from the truth. We are growing, we are here, and we are welcoming clients to our new space.”CFSG emphasizes its commitment to fiduciary standards and personalized client care. Unlike many larger firms, CFSG does not sell proprietary products. Its advisors are fiduciaries—legally and ethically obligated to put client interests first. The firm focuses on building relationships that span generations, offering consistent, local service that is often missing from national platforms.The new Littleton office is home to a dedicated team of advisors and client support professionals who live in the area and understand the region's values. They know their clients, their communities, and the importance of continuity and trust. The office is designed for in-person meetings, reflecting CFSG’s emphasis on accessibility and personal attention.“We know the value of being present in our communities,” said Kristen Kilby, Wealth Associate Specialist. “Many of our clients come to us through word of mouth, so it’s important they know we’re still here and ready to help.”Kilby added, “We often have clients come to us from large firms where they’re sent through automated systems, only to be put on hold for 20 minutes before being able to speak with a real person who they’ve never interacted with before. That leaves them looking for a more personal experience, and that’s what we provide.”CFSG’s investment approach prioritizes capital preservation and long-term growth, with portfolios built around high-quality companies with sustainable competitive advantages, strong profitability, and solid balance sheets. Strategies include growth stocks, dividend-paying securities, mutual funds, and ETFs—all managed with a focus on risk balance and disciplined rebalancing.The firm maintains an ongoing dialogue with clients, offering regular economic and market updates while adjusting investment strategies as life circumstances evolve. This client-centered, comprehensive model is at the core of CFSG’s service philosophy.CFSG also continues to sponsor local initiatives across New Hampshire and Vermont, including regional financial literacy programs, local chamber events, and nonprofit partnerships.The team has reestablished its operations in Littleton and is working with the Littleton Chamber of Commerce to host a ribbon-cutting and open house in mid-August. Details will be announced on social media.This new office reflects CFSG’s long-term commitment to its clients and communities. The firm is focused on sustainable growth, personalized service, and building multigenerational relationships. In the months ahead, CFSG will continue reinforcing its presence across New Hampshire and Vermont while continuing to serve clients across the country.Community members and prospective clients are encouraged to stop by the new Littleton office or visit cfsgtrust.com to learn more or schedule a consultation.Community Financial Services Group, LLC (CFSG) is the trust and investment management affiliate of Community National Bank and National Bank of Middlebury. CFSG is also the trust and investment non-affiliate for Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans. CFSG accounts are not obligations of, or guaranteed or insured by any bank or any depository institution, the FDIC, the Federal Reserve Board or any government agency. Investments are subject to risk, including the possible gain or loss of principal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.