Manhattan, New York: ALLATRA IPM Champions Dialogue on Natural Disaster Awareness

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the Heart of Manhattan, New York, the Natural Disaster Awareness Event organized by ALLATRA IPM sparks meaningful dialogue on environmental risks and community preparedness. The ALLATRA IPM successfully hosted Natural Disaster Awareness: Learn. Prepare. Network, a dynamic and educational community event dedicated to raising awareness about the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters and strategies for preparedness at all levels.The event brought together researchers, educators, environmental activists, and engaged citizens for an eye-opening discussion on the impact of micro- and nano-plastics on Earth ’s natural systems, their effects on human health, the escalation of natural disasters, geodynamic processes on our planet, and the threat posed by the Siberian mantle plume . The gathering featured a science-backed multimedia presentation, followed by a live Q&A and a vibrant networking session.A key focus was the destabilizing effect of micro- and nanoplastic on Earth’s natural systems — particularly its role in disrupting the ocean heat balance, which contributes to the growing intensity of hurricanes, floods, hailstorms, and other extreme events.“The ocean heating up — that was new to me. It makes sense, and it’s good to get refreshers because a lot of people know bits and pieces but not the whole picture. You gave the big picture and showed it’s science, not coincidence. And I was shocked by the idea of five‑and‑a‑half‑inch hailstones with plastic waste inside. That’s deadly!” said Jose Garcia (HR Engineer).The presentation also revealed new findings about nanoplastics, including their unexpected electrical properties and how such particles may influence living organisms at the cellular level.Rex Belgarde, MD, with 5+ years of experience in healthcare technology, focusing on product development, workflow design, and data analysis, shared his perspective: “…one thing that stood out was microplastics having an electric charge — I never knew that. All the cells in your body have a charge, and someone mentioned mitochondria, the powerhouse of the cell. It got my brain moving, and I want to look more into it.”In addition to plastic-related findings, attendees learned about the Siberian mantle plume — an under-discussed geological phenomenon — and the concept of controlled degassing — a cutting-edge approach aimed at reducing geological risks by releasing pressure buildup beneath the Earth’s surface.Gary Tong, Software Engineer, reflected: “…today I learned about microplastics, seismic activity, and ocean heating. It’s overwhelming — so many things happening at once… It was very informative and surprising. I learned so much in just one sitting…”During the Q&A session, audience members engaged the presenters with questions ranging from practical safety tips to the feasibility of large-scale interventions like volcanic degassing.The dialogue underscored the urgency of acting not only on local disaster readiness but also on larger environmental factors.The final segment of the event focused on personal and community resilience, offering actionable insights on family emergency planning, resource readiness, and proactive communication strategies.The event concluded with an interactive networking session, where participants exchanged ideas, experiences, and strategies for local engagement.ALLATRA IPM continues to advance environmental awareness, scientific literacy, and public safety.About ALLATRA International Public MovementALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-driven organization that protects human rights and fundamental freedoms and conducts large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental issues. Recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to the study of natural disasters, ALLATRA actively promotes international scientific cooperation and champions human rights and fundamental freedoms.In recognition of its commitment to environmental protection and the preservation of creation, the ALLATRA International Public Movement was granted an Apostolic Blessing by His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024. In 2025, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV bestowed an Apostolic Blessing upon the President of ALLATRA and all its volunteers.

