Made in the USA: New Study Ranks the World’s Most Americanized Countries

Tourlane reveals the countries most influenced by U.S. culture, from music to fast food

BERLIN, GERMANY, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new global analysis from Tourlane, the online specialist for customized travel planning, highlights the extent to which American culture, brands, and digital platforms have become embedded in everyday life worldwide. The study ranks 25 countries by their degree of Americanization , evaluating the prevalence of U.S. films, music, technology, sports, and key aspects of American consumer culture.Canada leads the ranking, underscoring its close geographic proximity and deep cultural connections to the United States. However, the findings also reveal unexpected trends: Norway and Singapore stand out as key digital and cultural centers for American influence, while countries such as Japan retain strong local identities despite substantial consumption of U.S. media.“From blockbuster movies lighting up theaters in Australia to the expanding fanbase for American football in Ireland, our study shows that American culture continues to make a global impact,” said Roman Karin, Head of Travel Experience at Tourlane. “It’s fascinating to see how deeply U.S. culture is woven into everyday life — from Singapore to Saudi Arabia. These insights highlight just how influential American culture remains in shaping global trends and daily experiences. It’s a powerful reminder that U.S. influence connects people around the world, creating a shared cultural language made in America.”Key findings from the study include:- Ninety percent of Mexico’s box office revenue — and 92% of Israel’s and Saudi Arabia’s — comes from U.S. films, the highest shares worldwide.- Despite being roughly the size of New York City, Singapore boasts 125 Starbucks locations and 152 McDonald’s outlets, demonstrating just how deeply American brands have become embedded in daily life in this dynamic Southeast Asian nation.- Ireland leads Europe in NFL fandom, reflecting a unique cultural connection to American football. Historical ties, widespread English-language media, and the excitement around major U.S. sporting events like the Super Bowl all contribute to the sport’s growing popularity among Irish fans.- Norway’s strong English proficiency and digital savviness make it one of Europe’s most Americanized countries. With fast internet and a keen interest in American technology and entertainment, American culture is a consistent part of everyday life for many Norwegians.Why It MattersThese rankings don’t assess cultural value or authenticity but highlight how American movies, music, technology, and brands have become deeply embedded in everyday life around the world. Tourlane’s analysis emphasizes the vast global influence of U.S. culture and shows how American impact continues to inspire, shape, and uniquely adapt within different countries.About the StudyTourlane evaluated nine key indicators, including U.S. box office revenue share, the presence of American artists on music charts, market share of American car brands, adoption of streaming services and tech platforms, interest in American sports, national English proficiency, and the prevalence of American dining and lifestyle brands. Each factor was weighted equally to generate the final Americanization rankings for 25 countries worldwide.The complete study, including detailed country-by-country insights, is available here: tourlane.com/most-americanized-countries About TourlaneFounded in 2016 in Germany, Tourlane is redefining the way people travel. The company combines the expertise of local travel specialists with innovative technology to make planning exceptional, personalized journeys feel effortless. Tourlane’s customer-first approach ensures seamless support before, during, and after a trip, so travelers can focus on what truly matters: enjoying precious time away with the people they love. For more information, visit www.tourlane.com

