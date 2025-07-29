DNDA25 Summit Registration Opens: Shaping the Future with Humanity-Centered Design

Singapore Polytechnic and the Don Norman Design Award to co-host international summit, November 19-21, 2025, with registration now open

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore Polytechnic (SP) and the Don Norman Design Award (DNDA) are proud to announce that registration is officially open for the DNDA25 Summit. Taking place November 19–21, 2025, at the Singapore Polytechnic Convention Centre (SPCC), this milestone event marks the first time the Summit will be held outside the United States, a meaningful shift that reflects Asia’s growing influence in shaping design for societal impact.

Under the theme, “Humanity-Centered Design (HCD+): The Future of Education, Business and Community,” the DNDA25 Summit will unite designers, visionaries, innovators, educators, and changemakers from around the world. The Summit unfolds with three days filled with transformative keynotes, candid stories of design breakthroughs and setbacks, and spirited debate on how HCD+ can drive lasting, positive impact for people and the planet.

The DNDA25 Summit boasts an illustrious lineup of keynote speakers, including legendary design pioneer Don Norman himself; Ezio Manzini, professor of design at Politecnico di Milano and a leading voice in sustainable innovation; and Daniel Iacofano, founding principal and chief executive officer of MIG. Joining them are Dr Wong Sweet Fun, chief transformation officer at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, and Sanjay Purohit, chief executive officer of the Centre for Exponential Change, with more inspiring speakers from Asia and across the globe to be revealed in the coming months.

A major highlight will be the DNDA25 Awards — celebrating exceptional contributions in early-career work, educational programs and organizational leadership. Honorees will share first-hand lessons from their design journeys, fostering inspiration for those working to embed humanity-centered values into innovation and transformation.

DNDA25 builds on a trusted partnership between SP and Don Norman, who first joined SP as Guest of Honor at the DT|UX Summit in 2023 and later endorsed the launch of the institution’s HCD+ Innovation Framework. The collaboration deepened in 2024 with the inaugural regional DT|UX Summit in the Philippines and SP’s global recognition at DNDA24 for leadership in the HCD+ space, making it one of only eight institutions worldwide to receive the honor.

Whether you are an early-career professional, student, educator, or industry leader, DNDA25 invites you to be part of a global movement redefining the impact of design. Secure your spot and learn more at dnda25.sp.edu.sg — join those determined to harness design as a catalyst for good.

About Singapore Polytechnic

Singapore Polytechnic (SP), established in 1954, is a leading educational institution committed to shaping future-ready talent and driving innovation. With a staff strength of 1,400 and over 12,800 students across 30 full-time diploma courses and four common entry programmes, SP is known for its strong industry focus, mastery in teaching, and emphasis on lifelong learning. Visit www.sp.edu.sg to learn more.

About Don Norman Design Award

The Don Norman Design Award (DNDA) organization is dedicated to promoting the global adoption of Humanity-Centered Design (HCD+). DNDA champions holistic and sustainable design practices that benefit all people, living things, cultures, and the planet. Founded in 2023 as a nonprofit organization, DNDA draws inspiration from the work of Don Norman, a luminary in the world of design with a distinguished career as an author, teacher, advisor, and executive at companies such as Apple, HP, and the Nielsen Norman group. Please visit dnda.design to learn more.

