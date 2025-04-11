Don Norman Design Award Extends Application Deadline for DNDA25 Project Awards to April 30, 2025

DNDA Logo DNDA24 Excellence Award: Palliative Care in a Tribal Settlement in India Project DNDA24 Laureate - Karuna Evam Shanti Vahini Foundation’s “Palliative Care for Remote Tribal Communities” at the DNDA24 Ceremony in San Diego, Calif. with Don Norman and Anil Kripalani, DNDA CEO and Chairman DNDA24 Laureate - Gota do Oceano’s “Sociability and Food - Collaborative Construction Community Kitchens in Brazilian Favelas” with Don Norman and Anil Kripalani, DNDA CEO and Chairman, at the DNDA24 Ceremony in San Diego, Calif. DNDA24 Laureate - Gota do Oceano’s “Sociability and Food - Collaborative Construction Community Kitchens in Brazilian Favelas” Project

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don Norman Design Award (DNDA), a non-profit organization that promotes the practice and education of Humanity-Centered Design (HCD+), launched its call for applications for the DNDA25 Awards earlier this year and today extended the HCD+ project application deadline to April 30, 2025. DNDA recognizes early-career practitioners who take a Humanity-Centered Design approach to address challenges at the community level and educational programs that train people to positively impact societal issues.

DNDA25 Award recipients will be announced in September 2025. The DNDA25 Awards Ceremony will take place during the DNDA25 Summit, hosted by Singapore Polytechnic in Singapore, November 19-21, 2025.

A judging panel, comprised of global experts in design, education and social innovation, considers hundreds of applications from countries across the globe to select the DNDA Laureates. Winners receive a monetary prize, iconic trophy, international recognition and the opportunity to showcase their work to the global HCD+ community. A representative of each winning project will be invited to attend the Ceremony and Summit in person with travel and accommodation expenses covered. Award recipients are integrated into DNDA’s HCD+ ecosystem of support and mentorship.

DNDA was inspired by the work of Don Norman, design pioneer, educator, and champion of humanity-centered design. Norman’s legacy spans more than 50 years of academic teaching and corporate leadership. He is the author of 21 books, including the “The Design of Everyday Things” and “Design for a Better World.”

“Applying for one of our early-career awards has multiple benefits – even if you do not win. The application makes you rethink your work, often a major source of reflection and learning. Receiving an award is nice and brings international recognition, but applicants who do not win receive advice on improving their work, with encouragement to resubmit in a future year. We receive numerous letters testifying to the value of submission, even from non-winners,” said Don Norman.

The DNDA25 Award categories are:

• Projects: Recognizes projects aimed at societal needs that address at least one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, follow the spirit of Humanity-Centered Design and provide evidence of potential for meaningful outcomes. Projects can take many forms, from physical devices to software to changes in organizational structures. Groups whose applications are deemed to be of high relevance and potential will be asked to submit a full proposal. Examples include projects on palliative care in a tribal settlement in India, community kitchens in Brazilian Favelas, self-learning with human warmth in Mexico, peer support for the parenthood journey in the U.S., teaching tech to people with disabilities in Ghana, and codesigning food economies in Hong Kong.

Qualifying Application due by April 30, 2025

• Education: Recognizes educational programs that have demonstrated successful training in Humanity-Centered Design and are cultivating a new generation of leaders poised to positively impact the global community. Examples include Joint degree program offered by the Royal College of Art and Imperial College (U.K.), Universidad de San Andrés in Argentina, the Design Village in India, Arizona State University (U.S.) and Singapore Polytechnic.

Education Application due by June 30, 2025

Visit the DNDA25 Award Guidelines to learn more and submit an application.

About DNDA

Don Norman Design Award (DNDA) is a non-profit whose mission is to recognize and further the global adoption of Humanity Centered Design (HCD+) methodology in projects, services and education that support societal good. DNDA recognizes early-career practitioners and educational organizations worldwide that take a humanity-centered approach to addressing challenges at the community level. DNDA was inspired by the work of Don Norman, design pioneer, educator, and champion of humanity-centered design. For more information, please visit dnda.design.

