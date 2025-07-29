Mirketa Unveils Next-Gen AI Solutions to Redefine the Future of Work Across Industries

Mirketa launches cutting-edge AI solutions to automate workflows, enhance decision-making, and transform operations across healthcare, finance, and nonprofits.

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirketa Inc., a global leader in digital transformation and intelligent automation, today announced the launch of a breakthrough suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions designed to redefine how enterprises operate, make decisions, and serve their customers.

As a trusted Salesforce Consulting crest Partner, Mirketa is combining its deep expertise in cloud platforms with cutting-edge AI to help organizations unlock the next frontier of productivity, personalization, and operational efficiency.

The company’s innovations are already being integrated into its industry-focused products, including Elixir, Mirketa’s Salesforce-based healthcare platform. Elixir is leveraging these AI capabilities to deliver intelligent clinical workflows, reduce documentation overhead, and support real-time, data-driven decision-making across the patient journey.

“We believe AI should feel like a natural extension of your team, not another tool to manage,” said Rajeev Kumar, Founder & CEO of Mirketa. “With Elixir and our broader AI initiatives, we’re creating a smarter, faster enterprise, one that responds in real time, reduces friction, and amplifies human potential.”

Introducing Mirketa’s Next-Gen AI Suite:

AI-Generated Conversation Summaries & Smart Documentation

Transforms real-time meetings, support calls, or consultations into structured, actionable notes, automatically.

Use Cases:

• Healthcare (via Elixir): Automatically generates SOAP notes from patient-provider interactions and syncs with Salesforce Health Cloud.

• Finance: Auto-log client meeting summaries in Salesforce Financial Services Cloud.

AI-Powered Data Summaries & Interactive Review

Turns complex datasets: customer records, case files, service histories into intelligent summaries and enables users to ask natural-language questions.

Use Cases:

• Healthcare (via Elixir): Summarizes patient charts and allows providers to ask intuitive questions like “What medications is this patient on?”

• Insurance: Surfaces key claim data and policy histories instantly.

• Education & Sales: Pulls relevant insights into dashboards for rapid, data-backed decision-making.

AI-Based Knowledge Base Intelligence

Analyzes internal knowledge: documents, SOPs, policy manuals, and returns instant, context-aware answers using conversational queries.

Use Cases:

• Healthcare (via Elixir): Nurses and admins get instant answers to clinical protocols or operational policies without leaving their workflow.

• Retail, Tech & Finance: Team members access procedures and compliance steps with zero ramp-up or manual search effort.

Built on Trust: Mirketa + Salesforce

As a long-standing Salesforce crest partner, Mirketa’s AI solutions are built to extend and enhance the Salesforce ecosystem, including Health Cloud, Financial Services Cloud, and Service Cloud.

“Elixir is a perfect example of how powerful Salesforce becomes when paired with embedded AI,” Rajeev Kumar added. “We’re enabling healthcare providers to work with speed and intelligence never seen before, without ever leaving their familiar interface.”

All solutions are developed with enterprise-grade security, HIPAA-compliant architecture (for healthcare), and the scalability needed for global deployment.

A Vision for the AI-First Enterprise

Mirketa continues to make AI a cornerstone of its innovation roadmap. With strong adoption momentum and increasing demand across verticals, the company is actively expanding its AI capabilities across North America.

“Organizations are evolving beyond digital transformation, they're entering an intelligence transformation,” Rajeev Kumar said. “Whether it’s a provider using Elixir to make faster clinical decisions, or a support team automating documentation in real time, we’re building tools for the next generation of work.”

About Mirketa Inc.

Mirketa Inc. is a AI-driven global digital transformation partner and certified Salesforce consulting firm, helping organizations reimagine operations through intelligent automation, cloud platforms, and custom application development. With deep domain expertise across healthcare, Wholesale, education, non-profits, manufacturing and more, Mirketa delivers scalable, human-centered solutions that power the future of work.

About Elixir

Elixir is Mirketa’s intelligent healthcare platform built on Salesforce. Designed to streamline the end-to-end patient journey, Elixir offers solutions for medical billing, EHR integration, care coordination, patient engagement, and now AI-powered innovations like clinical note generation, chart summarization, and real-time insights. Elixir helps healthcare organizations enhance provider productivity, improve care quality, and deliver a truly intelligent patient experience.

