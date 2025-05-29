AI for Nonprofits: Mirketa and Exec Precision to Host June 18 Webinar on Practical AI for Social Impact

Free June 18 webinar: Mirketa & Exec Precision share AI tools, strategies & real-world tips to boost nonprofit impact. Register now!

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirketa Inc., in partnership with Exec Precision, is hosting a powerful, free webinar titled “AI for Nonprofits: Use Cases, Tools, and Implementation Strategies” on June 18, 2025, at 10:00 AM PST. The event will spotlight how nonprofit organizations can harness artificial intelligence to increase efficiency, optimize programs, and amplify their mission impact. Featured speakers include:

• Rajeev Kumar, Founder and CEO of Mirketa

• Bernardo Sandoval, CEO of Exec Precision

• Moderated by Matt Falkner, Healthcare & Nonprofit Technology Expert at Mirketa

“Nonprofits no longer have to choose between purpose and performance. AI is now mature and accessible enough to transform how they operate, fundraise, and serve. At Mirketa, we’ve helped nonprofits use Salesforce and AI to create intelligent donor journeys, automate volunteer matching, and drive predictive insights. I’m thrilled to join Bernardo, whose strategic mindset and real-world nonprofit leadership bring so much value to this discussion,” said Rajeev Kumar, Founder & CEO of Mirketa.

Bernardo Sandoval, CEO of Exec Precision, added:

“Rajeev is one of the few leaders who understands both the technology and the heart behind nonprofit missions. This conversation is going to be eye-opening for anyone wondering how AI can be a force multiplier for good. We're here to translate buzzwords into action.”

Matt Falkner shared his perspective:

“This webinar is designed to bridge the gap between curiosity and clarity. I’ve worked with nonprofits struggling to make sense of AI—and this session will give them a clear, honest roadmap. With Rajeev’s innovation and Bernardo’s operational insights, attendees are in for something both inspiring and practical.”

What Attendees Will Learn:

• How nonprofits are using AI for smarter fundraising, service delivery, and impact tracking

• The best technology platforms (including Salesforce) for nonprofit AI adoption

• Implementation strategies to reduce risk and increase ROI

• Real-world examples and a live expert Q&A

Registration Now Open:

Reserve your spot here. The session is ideal for nonprofit executives, development teams, CIOs, and operations leads exploring AI to modernize their mission.

About Mirketa

Mirketa Inc. is a digital transformation consultancy and Salesforce partner that empowers nonprofits and mission-driven organizations with cutting-edge AI and CRM solutions. From donor engagement to impact measurement, Mirketa helps organizations do more with less—responsibly. Mirketa is also a proud member of Pledge 1%, demonstrating its commitment to philanthropy and social responsibility by contributing 1% of its resources to community initiatives.

About Exec Precision

Exec Precision partners with nonprofit and public sector organizations to deliver strategy, digital transformation, and performance improvement solutions that elevate mission impact.

