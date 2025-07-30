AI Energy Gap Narrows as Orders Open for 5GW Green Power and 5M Tons/Yr Green Fuel
Green Ammonia for Fertilizer: Open Origin Decarbonizes Fertilizer Production to Reduce Agriculture’s Climate Impact
Open Origin opens industrial orders for Tier IV green power and metallurgic-grade ammonia, for AI, data centers, and shipping.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid growing concerns as AI and industrial energy needs outpace supply, U.S.-based clean energy company Open Origin has launched its flagship solution: 5 gigawatts of Tier IV green power and 5 million tons per year of export-grade green ammonia, now available for industrial order, with deliveries beginning in 2027–28.
The company is now accepting capacity reservations for:
5+ gigawatts of Tier IV green power, delivery at full capacity 15–18 months from contract signing
5+ million metric tons of metallurgic-grade green ammonia annually, available 30 months from contract signing
Targeted to serve AI data centers, manufacturing, and maritime shipping, Open Origin’s solution is delivered through a private-sector, modular deployment model, engineered for speed, performance, and international alignment.
“Open Origin was built to lead—with speed, execution, and global alignment. We’re delivering the energy the world wants: fast, cheap, clean, and at industrial scale.”
—Wesley Powell, CEO, Open Origin
GREEN POWER – TIER IV RELIABILITY FOR AI & INDUSTRY
Capacity: Up to 5 GW of Power AND Cooling combined
Delivery Timeline: 15–18 months from contract signing
Applications: AI and hyperscale data centers, heavy industry, and commercial green power buyers
System Features: Tier IV Uninterruptible Power Plant (UPP) 99.999% uptime
Power Source: Solar + battery + green ammonia thermal generation backup—100% carbon-free
GREEN AMMONIA – MADE IN THE USA, READY FOR GLOBAL TRADE
Annual Capacity: 5+ million metric tons per year
First Delivery: H1 2028, 30-months from contract signing
Applications: Zero-carbon maritime fuel (IMO-compliant), fertilizer production, hydrogen carrier and industrial feedstock
Grade: Metallurgic, export-ready
Power Source: 100% solar-powered, zero-emission ammonia production
Regulatory Compliance: EU RED III, Fit for 55, Fuel EU Maritime, Japan METI, Korea Hydrogen Strategy, India National Hydrogen Mission
WHY OPEN ORIGIN
Greener, Cheaper, Faster.
Made in America, Delivered Globally.
Compatible with global decarbonization and fuel transition mandates.
“At Open Origin, we’re powering the future today with innovation, speed, scale, reliability and responsibility—meeting the green energy needs of AI, global industry, and of our planet.”
—Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, CVO at Open Origin
NOW ACCEPTING INDUSTRIAL CAPACITY RESERVATIONS
Open Origin invites AI data centers, shipping companies, power buyers, and global energy ministries to discuss desired capacity for delivery starting in 2027 and 2028 for power and ammonia respectively. Reach out now to secure volume or discuss strategic partnerships:
📧 Email: sales@openorigin.industries
🌐 Website: www.openorigin.industries
ABOUT OPEN ORIGIN
Open Origin is a clean energy company delivering green power and ammonia at industrial scale. With fast delivery, Tier IV reliability, and international regulatory alignment, we provide industry and governments with real, fossil-free energy, without compromise.
MEDIA CONTACT
GK Reid
Chief Communications Officer
GK.Reid@openorigin.industries
John Arundel
Perdicus Communications
+1 703-963-4191
John@perdicuspr.com
