AI Energy Gap Narrows as Orders Open for 5GW Green Power and 5M Tons/Yr Green Fuel

Open Origin opens industrial orders for Tier IV green power and metallurgic-grade ammonia, for AI, data centers, and shipping.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid growing concerns as AI and industrial energy needs outpace supply, U.S.-based clean energy company Open Origin has launched its flagship solution: 5 gigawatts of Tier IV green power and 5 million tons per year of export-grade green ammonia, now available for industrial order, with deliveries beginning in 2027–28.

The company is now accepting capacity reservations for:

5+ gigawatts of Tier IV green power, delivery at full capacity 15–18 months from contract signing

5+ million metric tons of metallurgic-grade green ammonia annually, available 30 months from contract signing

Targeted to serve AI data centers, manufacturing, and maritime shipping, Open Origin’s solution is delivered through a private-sector, modular deployment model, engineered for speed, performance, and international alignment.

“Open Origin was built to lead—with speed, execution, and global alignment. We’re delivering the energy the world wants: fast, cheap, clean, and at industrial scale.”

—Wesley Powell, CEO, Open Origin

GREEN POWER – TIER IV RELIABILITY FOR AI & INDUSTRY

Capacity: Up to 5 GW of Power AND Cooling combined

Delivery Timeline: 15–18 months from contract signing

Applications: AI and hyperscale data centers, heavy industry, and commercial green power buyers

System Features: Tier IV Uninterruptible Power Plant (UPP) 99.999% uptime

Power Source: Solar + battery + green ammonia thermal generation backup—100% carbon-free

GREEN AMMONIA – MADE IN THE USA, READY FOR GLOBAL TRADE

Annual Capacity: 5+ million metric tons per year

First Delivery: H1 2028, 30-months from contract signing

Applications: Zero-carbon maritime fuel (IMO-compliant), fertilizer production, hydrogen carrier and industrial feedstock

Grade: Metallurgic, export-ready

Power Source: 100% solar-powered, zero-emission ammonia production

Regulatory Compliance: EU RED III, Fit for 55, Fuel EU Maritime, Japan METI, Korea Hydrogen Strategy, India National Hydrogen Mission

WHY OPEN ORIGIN

Greener, Cheaper, Faster.

Made in America, Delivered Globally.

Compatible with global decarbonization and fuel transition mandates.

“At Open Origin, we’re powering the future today with innovation, speed, scale, reliability and responsibility—meeting the green energy needs of AI, global industry, and of our planet.”

—Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, CVO at Open Origin

NOW ACCEPTING INDUSTRIAL CAPACITY RESERVATIONS

Open Origin invites AI data centers, shipping companies, power buyers, and global energy ministries to discuss desired capacity for delivery starting in 2027 and 2028 for power and ammonia respectively. Reach out now to secure volume or discuss strategic partnerships:

📧 Email: sales@openorigin.industries

🌐 Website: www.openorigin.industries

ABOUT OPEN ORIGIN

Open Origin is a clean energy company delivering green power and ammonia at industrial scale. With fast delivery, Tier IV reliability, and international regulatory alignment, we provide industry and governments with real, fossil-free energy, without compromise.

MEDIA CONTACT

GK Reid

Chief Communications Officer

GK.Reid@openorigin.industries

