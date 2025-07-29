Percy Master P Miller Steps Away from Music to Empower Youth in New Orleans Through Basketball and Mentorship

Percy Coach P Miller

Percy Master P Miller steps away from music to help the next generation in NOLA

I’ve done everything I could through music.. Now it’s time to give these kids the tools to build their dreams. Basketball was my first love; it’s the bridge that can connect opportunity and purpose” — Percy Miller

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold and heartfelt move, cultural icon Percy Master P. Miller has announced his retirement from the music industry to focus full-time on mentoring youth in his hometown of New Orleans. The legendary rapper, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, known to his team members as Coach P, will collaborate with his foundation, TEAM HOPE, and partner with the University of New Orleans (UNO) to launch an extensive community initiative focused on basketball, education, and leadership development. "I've done everything I could through music to uplift my people. Now it's time to give these kids the tools to build their dreams," Miller shared. "Basketball was my first love, and it's the bridge that can connect talent, opportunity, and purpose for this generation."Project Goals• Establish youth basketball leagues hosted at UNO to offer training, team building, and life coaching.• Provide academic support and leadership mentorship through after-school programs in collaboration with TEAM HOPE and UNO.• Offer scholarships and career development workshops for underserved students across New Orleans.Coach P's latest mission comes full circle: as a former professional basketball player, he's returning to the court with renewed vision. This initiative reflects Miller's lifelong commitment to giving back, infusing his entrepreneurial spirit and passion for education into a program that's built to last."UNO is proud to stand beside Percy Miller in this movement," said the UNO spokesperson. "It's more than basketball—it's about legacy, purpose, and planting seeds of change right here in our city."This announcement signals not just the end of an era in entertainment, but the beginning of a new one—where community, culture, and commitment meet in the heart of New Orleans.The potential ripple effect of Coach P's decision could prove to be profound—especially in a city like New Orleans, where access to opportunity can sometimes feel out of reach for underserved youth.Here's what could unfold:Empowerment Through AthleticsBasketball isn't just a game; it's a gateway. By providing kids with structured access to sports and life-building skills, Percy's program offers a platform for discipline, teamwork, and resilience. Such early engagement can shape character and open doors to scholarships, careers, and leadership opportunities.Academic & Life Skills SupportThe combination of mentorship and academic aid at TEAM HOPE and UNO could help close gaps in educational achievement. It's not just tutoring—it's modeling success, perseverance, and the power of community roots.Cultivating Local LeadershipSeeing someone like Master P—who rose from the same streets to global success—return to invest in youth sends a powerful message: your dreams aren't just possible, they're worth fighting for. It fosters pride and a sense of agency among children who may not always have access to positive role models.Breaking CyclesThrough consistent programs and stable guidance, this initiative could help interrupt cycles of poverty, violence, and disengagement that affect some neighborhoods. The court becomes a haven, and education becomes a vehicle for change.Building Sustainable Community TiesPartnering with TEAM HOPE and UNO ties the initiative to a respected local institution. That can amplify its reach and longevity—shifting it from a one-time project to a generational movement.Programs like Master P's initiative in New Orleans have parallels across the U.S., and while each reflects its local culture and resources, many share core goals: mentorship, empowerment, and community uplift through basketball. Here's how they stack up:Urban Youth Development (Saginaw, Dallas, Kansas City, Rio Rancho)Founded by NBA coach Darvin Ham, this program blends basketball with life skills, literacy, and mentorship. It's known for its free camps, which include guest speakers from diverse professions, creating a holistic experience that extends beyond the court.USA Basketball Foundation (Nationwide)This foundation expands youth programming with camps and clinics that emphasize equity, leadership, and mental well-being. It also sponsors conferences for young women pursuing sports careers, showing a strong commitment to inclusion and professional development.Focused on mentorship through basketball, this nonprofit connects youth with experienced mentors to foster leadership and community service. It's smaller in scale but deeply rooted in personal growth and local engagement.Compared to Master P's TEAM HOPE/UNO-based initiative, many of these programs share similar DNA—basketball as a vehicle for transformation—but differ in scale, structure, and focus. His hometown approach, rooted in legacy and local pride, could offer a uniquely powerful model for long-term impact. Coach P's initiative stands out not just because of what he's doing, but who he is, where he's doing it, and how deeply it's rooted in purpose. Let's break that down:A Legacy That's PersonalUnlike many programs built by third parties or disconnected sponsors, this is a direct investment by someone who has lived the story. Percy Miller isn't stepping in from afar—he's coming home to build change at street level, in the very city that shaped his rise—basketball as a Bridge, Not Just a Sport. Many youth initiatives utilize basketball, but few treat it as a multifaceted tool for healing, connection, and upward mobility. Miller's approach brings kids into structured play, but uses that space to nurture self-worth, emotional resilience, and leadership.TEAM HOPE and UNO Partnership That Fuses Education and MentorshipThe formal collaboration with the University of New Orleans adds gravitas. It connects street-level impact with academic opportunity—offering students real access to campus resources, educators, and scholarships. That's more than mentorship; it's mobility.Cultural Credibility & Entrepreneurial InfluenceMaster P's cultural reach—spanning music, business, sports, and philanthropy—gives this program credibility and visibility that few can match. His blueprint for self-made success becomes an aspirational curriculum, not just a backstory.Homegrown and Designed to ScaleBy planting roots in New Orleans with the potential to branch out, the program strikes a balance between local authenticity and scalable infrastructure. That makes it a model—others can replicate it without losing its soul.Emphasis on Long-Term ChangeThis isn't a pop-up camp or publicity tour. It's a career pivot—from global entertainer to full-time mentor and builder. That level of commitment sends a clear message: community isn't a side project—it's the main event.

