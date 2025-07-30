AUSTRALIAN MUSEUM EUREKA PRIZES 2025 FINALISTS ANNOUNCED

The Australian Museum Eureka Prizes finalists showcase the power of homegrown science

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 59 finalists for the prestigious 2025 Australian Museum Eureka Prizes (AMEP), the nation’s most comprehensive national science awards, were announced today, featuring remarkable scientific endeavours and achievements from across the nation.Spanning 20 categories, including a new prize for Forensic Science, the AMEP winners will be announced on 3 September 2025 at the annual black-tie award ceremony held at Sydney Town Hall, which shines a light on the work of Australian scientists, researchers, communicators and students, and awards a total prize pool of $200,000.Professor Shane Ahyong, Acting Chief Scientist at the Australian Museum Research Institute (AMRI), said the AM Eureka Prizes finalists not only display a steadfast commitment to addressing the world’s most pressing challenges but also demonstrate the importance of collaborative innovation and solution seeking.“The Eureka Prizes showcase the power of collective thinking and cross-discipline partnership, and it is a privilege to celebrate the results of what happens when Australia’s best scientific minds come together. When you look at this year’s list of finalists, you’ll see the results of scientific inquiry and innovation, which are clever, courageous and deeply relevant,” AMRI Acting Chief Scientist Prof Shane Ahyong said.“At a time when global challenges can feel overwhelming, these finalists remind us that Australian scientists are not only part of the solution but often leading the charge for change. The AM Eureka Prizes are an important moment to celebrate their achievements and share their stories, which too often go untold.”2025 Eureka Prizes finalists include:- Trauma-informed memory research that is reshaping how courts respond to domestic violence and support victim-survivors- A world-first 3D model of a Parkinson’s disease protein, paving the way for new drugs that could slow or halt the disease- A pioneering chemical process that transforms plastic and biomass waste into sustainable fuels, helping cut global emissionsExplore the full list of 2025 finalists and their groundbreaking work HERE Winners of the 2025 Australian Museum Eureka Prizes will be announced on Wednesday 3 September at Sydney Town Hall. A livestream of the awards will also be available online, to register visit australian.museum/eurekaprizes For more information and a full list of finalists, visit: australian.museum/eurekaprizes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.