Dimerco’s August Freight Report: Tariff Changes Disrupt Supply Chains and Reshape Global Trade Flows

Dimerco’s latest freight report reveals how new tariffs and shifting demand are disrupting global supply chains and forcing strategic recalibrations.

Global trade is undergoing a fundamental shift—not just seasonal volatility. What we’re witnessing is one of the most significant supply chain recalibrations in recent memory.” — Alvin Fuh, VP Ocean Freight, Dimerco Express Group

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest Asia-Pacific Freight Market Report from Dimerco Express Group highlights dramatic shifts in global logistics, driven primarily by new U.S. tariff policies reshaping trade flows across major shipping routes.Following the enactment of new U.S. country-specific reciprocal tariffs on August 1, 2025, Asian exporters scrambled to ship goods in July, triggering sharp disruptions in demand. This caused temporary volume spikes followed by abrupt declines as tariffs took hold.As a result, maritime and air freight markets face challenging adjustments. Ocean carriers are coping with softening demand along traditionally strong routes, even as peak-season rate hikes come into effect. Air cargo performance varies significantly by region, with some routes experiencing tightened capacity while others grapple with oversupply.Key market trends identified include:⦿ Major shipping lines are reducing capacity and scheduling blank sailings to counteract oversupply.⦿ Severe congestion at certain regional ports as cargo is rerouted through alternative hubs.⦿ Mixed tariff impacts in Southeast Asian manufacturing centers, with some benefiting from lower rates and others facing steep duties.⦿ Air freight demand fluctuations across different trade corridors as companies adjust logistics strategies.Regional Outlook:------------------------⦿ Malaysia: Port Klang congested, with vessel wait times up to 70 hours; some carriers may skip the port.⦿ Thailand: Laem Chabang congestion and container shortages improved, easing operations.⦿ Australia: Rising cargo demand as companies expand into the market.⦿ India: Monsoon season ongoing; shrink wrapping advised to protect cargo.⦿ Los Angeles: Perishables (grapes, peaches) dominate Asia capacity; carriers reroute to Seattle for cherry exports."We are witnessing the biggest supply chain recalibration in recent memory," remarked Alvin Fuh, Vice President of Ocean Freight at Dimerco Express Group. "These aren’t short-term fluctuations; we're experiencing a fundamental shift in global trade dynamics."Additional challenges, including geopolitical tensions, seasonal weather issues, and shifting trade policies, are amplifying complexities for logistics providers. Traditional peak shipping seasons no longer adhere to historical patterns, necessitating innovative strategies for capacity management and route optimization.Kathy Liu, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, emphasized the evolving nature of logistics management: "Companies can no longer count on traditional shipping patterns. Success now requires a nuanced understanding of policy shifts, regional market differences, and complex trade dynamics across multiple corridors."Dimerco’s detailed August report provides comprehensive insights into these rapidly changing conditions, including route-specific forecasts, pricing outlooks, and practical strategies to help shippers navigate current uncertainties.The complete analysis covers 15 regional markets, offering actionable guidance for businesses managing operational risks amid ongoing market volatility.For interview inquiries: Contact Gitte (details below)About Dimerco--------------------Dimerco Express Group is a global provider of integrated logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions. With a focus on delivering innovative and efficient services, Dimerco combines extensive industry expertise with advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company operates in key markets worldwide, helping clients navigate the complexities of international trade while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. For more information, visit www.dimerco.com

