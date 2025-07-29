Governor Newsom signs legislation 7.28.25

News Sacramento, California – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of philanthropist Wallis Annenberg:"Wallis Annenberg was a visionary who believed not just in a better world, but in a kinder one. She worked on broader societal...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.