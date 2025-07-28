Modernizing Syracuse Airport to Enhance Passenger Experience

State Senator Rachel May said, “The Syracuse Hancock International Airport is an important hub for travelers across Central New York. The completion of the expansion and upgrades will ensure the airport continues to provide excellent service in a modern facility for years to come,” said Senator Rachel May. “Thank you to Governor Hochul for her ongoing support, which has made it possible to offer Central New York travelers a world-class airport experience.”

State Senator Chris Ryan said, “With historic investments and a bold vision for the future, Central New York is becoming a global gateway for innovation, business, and tourism. The completion of this expansion at Syracuse Hancock International Airport sends a clear message: we are ready to welcome visitors from across the state and around the world. I’m proud to support a project that enhances the travel experience for residents and visitors alike while fueling the region’s economic momentum for generations to come.”

Assembly Transportation Chair William Magnarelli said, “Modernizing our local airports allows upstate cities to continue to be drivers in economic development by drawing tourists and out of town businesses,” said Assemblyman William Magnarelli, Transportation Committee Chair. “The governor’s commitment to improving the Syracuse Hancock International Airport revitalizes the facility to continue to meet growing needs of passengers as the Central New York area prepares for increased economic development in the area.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “The investment in Syracuse Hancock Airport comes at a key moment in our region's future development. With Micron's arrival attracting new business opportunities, tens of thousands of jobs, and a significant population boom, Syracuse Hancock will be better equipped to handle an already growing demand for air travel. It's another step in transforming Central New York's economy.”

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “The completion of this transformative project at Syracuse Hancock International Airport marks a major milestone for Central New York. These critical upgrades will not only improve the experience for travelers but also strengthen our region’s ability to attract economic investment and support long-term growth. I’m proud to see continued investment in infrastructure that helps position our community for a brighter, more connected future.”

City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, "With the strong support of Governor Hochul, Syracuse Hancock International Airport is a point of pride for Central New York. People traveling to and through Syracuse experience a facility with outstanding public spaces and amenities and the infrastructure to support safe and convenient travel. Our airport is ready to drive continued regional growth."

Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Jason Terreri said, "Today's celebration with The Honorable Governor Kathy Hochul and NYSDOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez showcases New York State's commitment to supporting the growth and success of not only our airport, but our region. This state-funded Terminal Expansion Project aligns with our team's vision of creating and maintaining a best-in-class airport experience at Syracuse Hancock International Airport — the gateway to Central New York and beyond!”

