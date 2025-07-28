SBA Offers Disaster Relief to North Carolina Small Businesses, Private Nonprofits and Residents Affected by Tropical Depression Chantal

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the availability of low interest

federal disaster loans for North Carolina small businesses, private nonprofits, and residents

affected by Tropical Depression flooding and tornadoes occurring July 6-13, 2025. The SBA issued

a disaster declaration in response to a request received from Gov. Josh Stein on July 25, 2025.

The disaster declaration covers the primary counties of Durham and Orange as well as the

adjacent counties of Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Granville, Person and Wake which are eligible

for both Physical Damage Loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) from the SBA.

Small businesses and private nonprofits are eligible to apply for business physical disaster loans

and may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate,

machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for home and personal property loans and may

borrow up to $100,000 to replace or repair personal property, such as clothing, furniture, cars, and

appliances. Homeowners may apply for up to $500,000 to replace or repair their primary

residence.

Applicants may also be eligible for a loan increase of up to 20% of their physical damage, as

verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements include

strengthening structures to protect against high wind damage, upgrading to wind rated garage

doors, and installing a safe room or storm shelter to help protect property and occupants from

future damage.

SBA’s EIDL program is available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and private

nonprofit (PNP) organizations with financial losses directly related to the disaster. The SBA is

unable to provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers, except for small

aquaculture enterprises.

EIDLs are for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the business

did not suffer any physical damage. They may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts

payable, and other bills not paid due to the disaster.

Interest rates are as low as 4% for small businesses, 3.625% for PNPs, and 2.813% for

homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Interest does not begin to accrue, and

payments are not due, until 12 months from the date of the first loan disbursement. The SBA sets

loan amounts and terms, based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Beginning, Tuesday, July 29, SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the Disaster

Loan Outreach Centers (DLOCs) in the counties of Orange and Alamance to answer questions

about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help individuals complete

their application. Walk-ins are accepted, but you can schedule an in-person appointment in

advance at appointment.sba.gov.

The DLOC hours of operation are listed below:

Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) - Orange County

The Drakeford Library Complex

203 S Greensboro St

Carrboro, NC 27510

Opening: Tuesday, July 29, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closed: Sunday

Permanently Closing: Saturday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m.

Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) - Alamance County

Alamance County Health Services

319 N Graham Hopedale Rd

Burlington, NC 27217

Opening: Tuesday, July 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closed: Sunday

Permanently Closing: Saturday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m.

“When disasters strike, SBA’s Disaster Loan Outreach Centers play a vital role in helping small

businesses and their communities recover,” said Chris Stallings, associate administrator of the

Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA. “At these centers, SBA specialists assist

business owners and residents with disaster loan applications and provide information on the full

range of recovery programs available.”

Disaster survivors should not wait to settle with their insurance company before applying for a

disaster loan. If a survivor does not know how much of their loss will be covered by insurance or

other sources, SBA can make a low-interest disaster loan for the total loss up to its loan limits,

provided the borrower agrees to use insurance proceeds to reduce or repay the loan.

To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at

(800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster

assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1

to access telecommunications relay services.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Sept. 23, 2025. The

deadline to return economic injury applications is April 27, 2026.