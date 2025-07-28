Bushwick Kitchen teams up with Santa Monica Brew Works to release Bees Knees Spicy Honey Blonde Ale

Bees Knees Spicy Honey Blonde Ale

Crafted with wildflower honey and habanero, this sweet heat summer sipper is a limited draft-only collaboration

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Where golden refreshment meets fiery flavor, Bushwick Kitchen and Santa Monica Brew Works are proud to announce the launch of Bees Knees Spicy Honey Blonde Ale — a limited-edition brew available exclusively on draft at the Santa Monica Brew Works’ Tasting Room.This one-of-a-kind craft beer blends Santa Monica Brew Works’ signature Blonde Ale with Bushwick Kitchen’s cult-favorite Bees Knees Spicy Honey, made with premium wildflower honeys sourced from the USA and Argentina, and infused with slow-building habanero heat. The result is a 4.8% ABV brew that’s smooth, bright and slightly sweet — with just the right amount of spicy zing on the finish.“At Bushwick Kitchen, we’re all about bold flavors, and partnering with award-winning Santa Monica Brew Works allowed us to push the boundaries of how our spicy honey can be used,” explained Dan Doll, CEO of Bushwick Kitchen. “This beer has a flavor curve that’s as satisfying as it is unexpected — sweet up front, spicy in the back and totally crushable.”Few ingredients are trending like spicy honey. According to a 2024 Hot Honey Trend Report from Datassential for the National Honey Board, hot honey has seen a 111% increase in menu penetration since 2019, with a projected presence on nearly 10% of U.S. menus by 2027. It’s a flavor with staying power, appearing on pizzas, sandwiches, cocktails, and now more than ever, in craft beer.“We love partnering with brands that push the boundaries of what beer can be,” added Avery Colomb, SMBW Head Brewer. “Collaborations are part of our brewery culture, and working with Bushwick Kitchen made perfect sense. Their spicy honey brings something totally original to the glass — it’s familiar but surprising, and fits perfectly with the kind of innovation our fans have come to expect.”Bushwick Kitchen has built a loyal following with its line of small-batch honeys, srirachas, maple syrups and other flavor-enhancing pantry staples. The brand’s award-winning Bees Knees Spicy Honey has been featured in everything from brunch recipes to bar programs, thanks to its ability to combine sweetness with subtle heat.Santa Monica Brew Works was founded in 2014 as the City’s first and only brewery – and has grown to become a Westside institution, known for exceptional beer and deep community roots.In a proud milestone, Santa Monica Brew Works earned a podium finish at the 2025 World Beer Cup- the world’s most prestigious beer competition - cementing its status as one of the best in the industry.Beer lovers can try Bees Knees Spicy Honey Blonde Ale now, but only while it lasts. The limited release is available exclusively on draft at Santa Monica Brew Works (1920 Colorado Ave. Santa Monica, CA).For those who want to bring the flavor home, Bushwick Kitchen’s Bees Knees Spicy Honey is available online at www.bushwickkitchen.com About Bushwick KitchenBushwick Kitchen is a sauce company that's here to serve up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces and condiments for every kitchen creative and foodie looking to elevate their meals or share a unique culinary gift to inspire friends and family. Bushwick Kitchen was founded in January 2014 by an entrepreneur and a culinary enthusiast with the ambitious goal of launching a business from concept to finished product in 30 days. The first product, Bees Knees Spicy Honey, was born. By the end of the first year, Bushwick Kitchen shipped over 9,000 bottles of honey – all bottled, one at a time, by hand, in Brooklyn, NY to every state in the USA and 27 countries. Since then, the line has grown to 15 lip-smacking, tongue-drooling products with our Trees Knees maples, Weak Knees sriracha and our Bees Knees honey collection.About Santa Monica Brew WorksEstablished in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works is the first and only locally owned and operated craft production brewery on LA’s Westside. The brewery prides itself in upholding exacting standards and represents the values of independent brewers with creativity, inclusivity, and passion. Through devoted craftsmanship and a deep love for their coastal hometown, SMBW specializes in California-inspired beers for those who live the “Beach Brewed” lifestyle. Visit the Tasting Room and Beer Garden at 1920 Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica. Connect with SMBW on Facebook and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.