Qued Joins TIA’s Directors Circle, Strengthening Industry Leadership and Innovation

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), the voice of the $343 billion third-party logistics (3PL) industry, is proud to welcome Qued as the newest member of its esteemed Directors Circle."We’re thrilled to welcome Qued and Prasad Gollapalli to the Directors Circle," said Chris Burroughs, TIA Vice President of Government Affairs and Staff Liaison to the Directors Circle. "Qued’s innovative approach to automation and scheduling brings tremendous value to our industry. Their commitment to collaboration and thought leadership makes them a strong addition to this influential group of advisors helping drive the future of freight brokerage.""On behalf of the entire Qued team and our customers, we are honored to join this prestigious group of industry leaders and have the opportunity to contribute to the experience and expert counsel the Directors Circle brings to TIA," said Prasad Gollapalli, founder and chief executive of Qued. "We look forward to adding Qued's knowledge and perspective as we help TIA chart its course as an industry thought and practice leader for its members and the broader supply chain industry."Qued is the second logistics technology company headed by Mr. Gollapalli to be named to the Directors Circle. Trucker Tools, which Mr. Gollapalli founded and led as CEO, previously was a member of the Directors Circle. He sold Trucker Tools in 2021.The Directors Circle is composed of 10 senior leaders from associate-member companies recognized as strategic influencers within the freight brokerage industry. Members contribute thought leadership and collaborate closely with TIA core members to advance initiatives and shape the direction of the industry.As part of the Directors Circle, Qued will gain:● Leadership Opportunities: The chance to serve as thought partners in TIA working groups, advisory panels, and other key initiatives.● Strategic Collaboration: Direct engagement with TIA leadership and members to shape the future of freight brokerage.Membership in the Directors Circle is reserved for senior-level representatives from associate companies who demonstrate a commitment to meaningful engagement and advancing the industry.For more information on TIA or the Directors Circle, please visit www.tianet.org About TIA: The Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) is the professional organization of the $343 billion third-party logistics industry. TIA is the only organization exclusively representing transportation intermediaries of all disciplines doing business in domestic and international commerce. TIA is the voice of transportation intermediaries to shippers, carriers, government officials, and international organizations. Learn more about TIA at www.tianet.org About Qued: Qued, a cloud-based, AI-enabled smart workflow automation platform, is transforming load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs, and carriers. By automating a traditional manual and fragmented process, Qued enables users to find and book the optimal time slots for all types of loads, including complex multi-stop deliveries. The platform eliminates the need for spreadsheets, reduces email volume, and streamlines portal access, offering carriers smoother workflows, shippers’ greater visibility, and brokers enhanced transparency and trust through on-time deliveries.

