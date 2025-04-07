Ally Logistics Goes Live with Qued for AI-driven Automated Load Appointment Scheduling

Ally Logistics embraces a tech strategy where partners like Qued help empower employees to "level up" their skills and productivity. Qued has launched an AI-enabled smart workflow automation platform that transforms load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs and carriers into the future.

One of the nation’s fastest-growing freight brokerages integrates Qued into TMS platform to automate appointment scheduling with customers, truckers.

We believe that once fully implemented, Qued will allow us to be more nimble than our less-automated competitors.” — Dan Manshaem, founder and CEO, Ally Logistics.

BROADLANDS, VA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qued , Inc. which operates an AI-enabled smart workflow platform that automates load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs and carriers, announced today that Ally Logistics has become the latest North American freight brokerage to implement Qued’s software solution, eliminating time-consuming manual tasks and streamlining a key workflow activity in the transportation planning and execution process.Grand Rapids, MI-based Ally Logistics provides comprehensive freight brokerage and transportation management services for hundreds of companies across the U.S. and Canada, from start-up companies to Fortune 500 firms. One of the nation’s fastest growing freight brokerages, Ally handles some 8,000 loads a month for its clients and expects to generate nearly $150 million in top-line revenue this year.“Qued is our first attempt to automate appointment scheduling. Previously all our appointments were manually scheduled via email or web portal, then manually re-entered [in our TMS],” explained Dan Manshaem, Ally’s founder and CEO. “We believe that once fully implemented, Qued will allow us to be more nimble than our less-automated competitors,” he added. “Beyond the efficiency advantages, this “speed” will enable us to lock in more ideal appointment times - making our freight that much more attractive to our trucking partners.”Ally’s overall tech strategy is based around “using technology to empower our employees to level up their skills and productivity,” noted Manshaem. “Certainly, Qued will play a key role in our ability to fully execute that strategy.”Sarah Miller, Ally’s Business Solutions Coordinator, cited a key reason for the successful launch was how Qued engaged with the Ally team to meet the challenge of building a deep, seamless integration with Ally’s TMS, which is provided by Revenova.“We liked the fact that Qued was super focused on solving for this particular challenge,” she said. “They were just as invested in learning the Revenova data model, understanding its intricacies and how it worked, and building an effective integration. Now we have the foundation in place and running successfully,” she noted, adding ““The more seamless this becomes integrated with Revenova, the better. Revenova provides a lot of flexibility in how these interactions can work together within the system alongside other core processes – which we believe will allow us to create a cascading effect of automation over time.”Miller cited two other advantages of Qued: “They’re already integrated with a large number of scheduling platforms covering nearly all of the systems our users most frequently use. This will allow us to scale the solution more quickly,” she noted. Another was the track record of Qued’s leadership, starting with CEO Prasad Gollapalli, whom Ally had worked with previously when he headed Trucker Tools. “That experience and relationship gave us confidence in Qued’s ability to execute.”Ally is still early in its journey toward full implementation of Qued, “but we are already seeing significant efficiency gains on several core platforms tied to our highest volume customers,” Manshaem noted. “We will soon be rolling out email scheduling automation, which has real ROI opportunities, and bringing additional platforms on board as we fine tune the integration.”Miller is excited about what has been accomplished so far but also about “what we are working on going forward. It’s a continuous process, realizing the vision we see ahead for what it can do and what we are working toward. We are building something that works really well from a brokerage operations perspective, not just a technical software perspective.”ABOUT ALLY LOGISTICS – Ally Logistics is a full-service transportation provider based in Grand Rapids, MI. Since our founding in 2012, Ally has been delivering reliable and cost-effective transportation services to hundreds of companies across the U.S. and Canada, from start-up companies to Fortune 500 firms. For more information about Ally Logistics, visit us at www.allylogistics.com ABOUT QUED -- Qued is a cloud-based AI enabled smart workflow automation platform that transforms load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs and carriers into the future. It automates the entire process seamlessly, securing the ideal time slot to schedule loads - all types of loads; even multi-stop loads. No more juggling spreadsheets, a high volume of email, and a variety of portal logins. Carriers enjoy a smoother workflow, shippers gain increased visibility, and brokers build trust with on-time deliveries. Qued strengthens relationships by improving communications and transparency. No more missed appointments and frustrated customers – Qued’s intelligent platform delivers the efficiency and reliability you need, helping your business thrive. Let Qued’s real-time AI platform streamline your workflow and help build your business. Qued is a certified integration partner of McLeod Software. For more information about Qued, visit us at www.qued.com , or send us an email to contact.us@qued.com. Media Contact: Gary Frantz, Qued, gary@qued.com, (925) 594-1434.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.