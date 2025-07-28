PlayersOnly Partners with Informed Sport to Launch Trusted Education and NIL Testing Tools for Athletes

PlayersOnly Partners with Informed Sport

PlayersOnly partners with Informed Sport to provide athletes with trusted education and testing tools for supplement safety.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlayersOnly, the AI-powered platform connecting professionals across the sports industry, has announced an official partnership with Informed Sport, a globally recognized authority in sports nutrition quality control and supplement safety. The partnership introduces two offerings aimed at protecting athletes and supporting smarter decision-making around supplement use and brand partnerships.Through the PlayersOnly platform, users will now access expert-led educational content from Informed Sport, whose ISO 17025–accredited laboratory conducts ongoing certification and lot-by-lot testing of sports supplements. This program ensures that certified products are tested for over 285 banned substances on the WADA Prohibited List—giving athletes complete confidence in what they’re consuming.As part of the broader commitment to athlete support and safety, the partnership highlights the importance of access to trusted product verification tools. For athletes navigating the complexities of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities, having reliable information about product quality and compliance can be essential. The initiative aims to reinforce best practices and help athletes make informed decisions as they engage with potential sponsors and endorsement deals.“Clean sport starts with clear choices,” said Tuan Ma , Founder & CEO of PlayersOnly. “Informed Sport sets the global standard for supplement safety, and our marketplace empowers athletes with the tools to protect themselves when navigating partnerships. Together, we’re bringing transparency and integrity to a space that desperately needs both.”With over 150 countries recognizing the Informed certification mark, and more than 60 years of experience in doping control and drug surveillance, Informed Sport’s leadership in testing science is unmatched. This partnership brings that expertise into the PlayersOnly ecosystem, offering real-time value to athletes, coaches, and performance professionals.“As athletes navigate the evolving landscape of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities, access to trusted information about product safety is more important than ever,” said Jon Murthy, Global Head of Marketing LGC Informed. “Our partnership with PlayersOnly and their innovative AI-powered platform helps connect key professionals across the sports industry, empowering athletes to make informed decisions about potential endorsements opportunities in sports nutrition”.This announcement comes ahead of the launch of PlayersOnly’s Brand Marketplace, part of its broader mission to bring trusted tools, expert knowledge, and purpose-driven partners into one integrated platform for sports professionals.About PlayersOnlyPlayersOnly is the AI-powered, two-sided platform redefining branding, partnership strategy, and social connection in the sports industry. Combining advanced insights with a built-in social network, PlayersOnly empowers athletes, brands, and sports organizations to grow their influence, discover aligned partners, and build authentic relationships—on and off the field. Learn more at www.playersonly.io About Informed SportInformed provides global quality assurance programs for sports nutrition products, trusted by athletes, elite teams, and anti-doping bodies worldwide. With a scientific heritage of 182 years, our laboratory is recognized as a world leader in testing services, with over 60 years of expertise in doping control and surveillance. It operates an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory that tests 285+ analytes from the WADA list. Our testing methods and quality controls are seen as the highest benchmark in the world, with the Informed Mark recognized in 150 countries. Learn more at www.sport.wetestyoutrust.com Media & Brand InquiriesOlivia Haring – Public Relations | olivia@playersonly.aiAlisa Kouznetsova – Partnerships & Brands | alisa@playersonly.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.