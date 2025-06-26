PlayersOnly Announces New Brand Partner with LiquidFuel™ to Deliver Smarter Hydration for High-Performance Athletes

PlayersOnly AI and Liquid Fuel Partnership

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlayersOnly, the AI-powered platform built to revolutionize the present-day sports-industry, has officially announced a brand partnership with LiquidFuel™, a clean, plant-based hydration brand crafted to support sustained energy, daily wellness, and peak performance.This brand partnership marks a pivotal moment in both companies' shared mission to innovate athlete care—not just through physical performance tools, but through integrated, science-informed wellness solutions. As the sports industry moves beyond basic metrics and surface-level engagement, PlayersOnly continues to expand its platform to meet the full needs of athletes: identity, opportunity, and now, intentional fueling.LiquidFuel™, co-founded by Certified Sports Performance Chef Kyle Coleman and Chief Innovation Officer Tavis Piattoly, MS, RD, LDN, has quickly emerged as a standout in the evolving sports hydration category. Its formulation combines slow-digesting carbohydrates with four essential electrolytes, offering a refreshing alternative to conventional high-sugar, high-caffeine sports drinks. The result is a sustained energy experience with a clean ingredient list—and no compromise on flavor or function.“We created LiquidFuel™ with the purpose of delivering all-natural, flavorful, and innovative products that are accessible to anyone pushing their limits,” said Kyle Coleman, Certified Sports Performance Chef and Co-Founder of LiquidFuel™.Now, through this brand partnership, LiquidFuel™ becomes part of the PlayersOnly digital performance ecosystem. Athletes will engage with the brand through AI-powered guidance that adapts to their unique sport, schedule, and performance goals. From training days to recovery periods, LiquidFuel™ will surface inside the app as part of curated hydration insights, product discovery moments, and personalized performance journeys.What makes this integration unique is its contextual relevance—athletes won't have to search for fueling advice or hydration support. Instead, it shows up when they need it, woven into their digital locker room. PlayersOnly’s platform becomes not just a place to find opportunities and partnerships, but a day-to-day wellness companion.“We're very excited to partner with PlayersOnly and their platform to align athletes with a unique Sports Nutrition and Hydration beverage unlike anything they've experienced,” said Tavis Piattoly, MS, RD, LDN, and Co-Founder of LiquidFuel™. “LiquidFuel™ was developed to ensure athletes and active individuals have a natural and trusted fuel source backed by science. Our slow-release carbohydrate formula, combined with four key electrolytes, will give athletes inside the PlayersOnly platform the ability to optimize their health and performance.”The collaboration arrives at a time when athletes—from youth to elite—are taking a more active role in their own health, recovery, and brand. No longer satisfied with one-size-fits-all options, they’re looking for smarter, purpose-built tools to support their lifestyle on and off the field.PlayersOnly has been built from the start with this in mind. Its AI-powered platform combines branding, partnership matching, and social connectivity, giving athletes real-time insights into how to grow their audience, monetize their influence, and now—optimize their wellness through strategic brand integrations like LiquidFuel™.“Modern athletes want tools that match their commitment to both performance and health,” said Tuan Ma, Founder & CEO of PlayersOnly . “LiquidFuel™ fits seamlessly into that vision. It offers a wellness-forward approach to hydration that reflects the values of our community—clean, functional, and designed to keep athletes going strong.”LiquidFuel™’s inclusion also reinforces the broader evolution of sports performance—from raw output to intentional optimization. With access to better technology and research, today’s athletes understand that how they fuel, recover, and hydrate directly impacts how they perform. And they’re expecting the platforms they trust to keep up.That’s exactly what PlayersOnly aims to deliver.“We’re helping athletes make smarter choices—not just about how they train, but how they recover, fuel, and take care of themselves,” added Ma. “This partnership brings that philosophy to life in a refreshing, practical way.”Behind the scenes, this collaboration also demonstrates a shift in how modern brand partnerships are built. Rather than sitting on the sidelines or appearing only in sponsored posts, brands like LiquidFuel™ are being embedded directly into the athlete experience—adding daily value while aligning with shared purpose.For PlayersOnly, it’s the latest in a growing roster of wellness-first brand collaborations designed to create a smarter, stronger, and more connected athlete ecosystem. For LiquidFuel™, the partnership provides a new way to reach athletes digitally—inside a platform already trusted to deliver on branding, business growth, and now, body optimization.About PlayersOnlyPlayersOnly is the AI-powered, two-sided platform redefining branding, partnership strategy, and social connection in the sports industry. Combining advanced insights with a built-in sports social network , PlayersOnly empowers athletes, brands, and sports organizations to grow their influence, discover aligned partners, and build authentic relationships—on and off the field. Learn more at www.playersonly.io About LiquidFuel™Founded by partners from Arizona and Louisiana, LiquidFuel™ is a premium, plant-based sports and hydration brand designed to fuel athletic performance without compromise. Backed by science and crafted with purpose, our better-for-you formula delivers sustained performance and helps maintain blood glucose levels through a functional blend of natural ingredients. Learn more at drinkliquidfuel.com.Media & Brand Inquiries:Olivia Haring – Public Relations | olivia@playersonly.aiAlisa Kouznetsova – Partnerships & Brands | alisa@playersonly.ai

