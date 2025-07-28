Mow Smarter, Protect Our Water!

It’s mowing season in Lawrence, and while fresh-cut grass smells great, those clippings can spell trouble for our local waterways. The City of Lawrence Municipal Services & Operations (MSO) Department is reminding residents that what goes into our storm drains flows directly into our streams, lakes, and the Kansas River—untreated.

Stormwater isn’t filtered at a treatment plant like the City’s wastewater. That means when grass clippings, leaves, fertilizer, or pet waste end up in the street or near storm drains, they wash into our waterways during the next rainfall. These pollutants can fuel harmful algae blooms, reduce water quality, and damage aquatic ecosystems.

Just one freshly mowed lawn can release up to 100 pounds of algae-causing nutrients if those grass clippings make their way into nearby lakes or ponds.

To help protect our waterways:

Always blow or sweep clippings back onto your lawn—never into the street.

Mulch-mow your yard to naturally fertilize your lawn and reduce runoff.

Use fertilizers and lawn chemicals sparingly and according to label instructions.

Compost yard waste or use the City’s yard waste collection service.

Plant native species and install rain gardens to help manage stormwater at the source.

This is part of the City’s broader efforts to protect water quality and reduce flooding risks through green infrastructure and public education. From maintaining over 400 miles of stormwater pipes to supporting resident-led rain garden projects, MSO is committed to building a cleaner, more resilient Lawrence.

“We all have a part to play in protecting our water,” said Michael Leos, Communications Specialist for MSO. “These small actions—like keeping grass clippings out of the street—can have a big impact when everyone does their part.”

Residents can learn more about proper yard care and stormwater management at: lawrenceks.org/mso/stormwater

Let’s work together this summer to keep our streets clean and our rivers clear.

Media Contact: Michael Leos, MSO Communication Specialist, mleos@lawrenceks.org

