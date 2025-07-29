LoneStar Tracking Supports Search and Rescue Efforts During Texas Flooding

Rebecca Creek bridge

During historic Texas flooding, LoneStar Tracking employees volunteered and deployed trackers to aid rescue teams in locating people and coordinating efforts.

Tech is only useful when it meets the moment—this time, it meant protecting lives.” — Thomas Remmert

FISCHER, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of devastating flooding across the Texas Hill Country, LoneStar Tracking stepped up to support emergency crews—donating GPS tracking devices and volunteering personnel to assist in search and rescue operations.As rising waters overwhelmed roads and isolated rural communities, local first responders faced challenges coordinating efforts and staying connected across difficult terrain. To help, LoneStar provided waterproof GPS tracking units to emergency teams, enabling real-time visibility of personnel, vehicles, and rescue zones throughout the disaster area.“In a situation like this, knowing where your teams are is critical,” said Thomas Remmert, CTO of LoneStar Tracking. “We were proud to put our technology—and our people—to work.”GPS Trackers for Safer, Smarter ResponseLoneStar donated a range of rugged GPS trackers used by search crews on boats, high-water vehicles, and foot patrols. The devices transmitted real-time location data to a secure cloud platform, allowing team leads to:- View search team positions live on a digital map- Track routes covered and identify unsearched areas- Receive alerts when team members entered high-risk zones- Coordinate rapid response when stranded individuals were locatedThese tools helped responders maintain constant situational awareness across flood-stricken regions—many of which had lost cell service or internet connectivity. In several cases, trackers helped guide rescuers back to safety after sudden changes in water levels blocked planned exit routes.“We were able to account for every volunteer on the ground, even in the dark, thanks to the trackers,” said one local SAR coordinator. “It gave us confidence we weren’t leaving anyone behind.”Volunteers on the GroundBeyond the technology, LoneStar Tracking employees volunteered on-site, joining community rescue efforts by delivering supplies, helping evacuate residents, and supporting first responders wherever needed. Many of these efforts took place in the company’s own backyard—the Texas Hill Country, where LoneStar is headquartered.“Our team didn’t hesitate,” Remmert said. “They put on boots, brought boats, and showed up to help their neighbors. We’re incredibly proud of them.”Built for EmergenciesThe GPS devices used in the operation are part of LoneStar’s commercial lineup, normally deployed for fleets, trailers, and livestock. Their rugged build, long battery life, and remote tracking features made them ideal for use in unpredictable, high-risk environments like flood zones.The company has previously supported wildfire evacuations, equipment recoveries, and animal rescue missions—underscoring the versatility of its tracking solutions during emergencies.Commitment to CommunityLoneStar Tracking’s involvement during the flood response reflects its broader mission: using technology to protect people, property, and livelihoods.“Tech is only useful when it meets the moment,” said Remmert. “In business, that means protecting assets. But in a disaster, it means protecting lives—and we’ll always show up for that.”About LoneStar TrackingBased in the heart of Texas, LoneStar Tracking is a GPS technology company focused on innovation, reliability, and real-world results. From livestock to fleets to emergency response, LoneStar provides solutions that help customers locate what matters—wherever it goes.For more information or to explore LoneStar’s emergency tracking systems:Email: sales@lonestartracking.comPhone: (877) 777-8636Website: www.lonestartracking.com

