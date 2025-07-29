Xebia announces availability of Agentic AI solutions in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category

Xebia

By bringing our Agentic AI solutions to AWS Marketplace, we are helping customers move faster from vision to validated execution,” — Preetpal Singh, Xebia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xebia , a global digital transformation and IT consultancy, today announced the availability of multiple Agentic AI Solutions in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace . Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agent solutions, including Xebia's Agentic AI Solutions using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.Semantic Search helps organizations make enterprise knowledge easily accessible by transforming unstructured data into semantically searchable insights. It enables customers to reduce time spent on manual research, improve decision-making, and uncover hidden value across internal repositories.Agentic AI Assistant helps organizations eliminate operational bottlenecks by giving decision-makers direct, real-time access to insights and automation through intelligent agents. It enables customers to streamline workflows, accelerate time-sensitive decisions, and embed AI into their daily business operations without technical dependencies.GenAI OS helps organizations adopt GenAI at scale with security, cost control, and speed by orchestrating provider-agnostic models, embedding AI into workflows, and ensuring governance from day one. It enables customers to go from experimentation to enterprise-grade GenAI deployment with full flexibility and operational confidence."By bringing our Agentic AI solutions to AWS Marketplace, we are helping customers move faster from vision to validated execution, transforming how organizations identify, deploy, and scale GenAI across the enterprise," said Preetpal Singh, Group Managing Director, Products and Platform Engineering at Xebia. "From intelligent assistants to orchestration platforms, these offerings allow organizations to align AI initiatives with strategic goals, accelerate time-to-value, and embed intelligence across products, processes, and decision-making."With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.To learn more about Xebia’s Agentic AI Solutions in AWS Marketplace, visit the overview page of Xebia Solutions About Xebia:Xebia is a leading digital transformation consultancy, providing innovative IT solutions and training. Xebia unites AI, cloud and data modernization, and intelligent automation to help companies create digital products and platforms that dramatically elevate the value they deliver while fundamentally reshaping how they deliver it. With 5,500+ professionals in 16 countries around the globe, Xebia ensures they are always where their clients need them to be. Visit xebia.com for more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.