Join the DD Network in August!

Join DRMS, the Institute for Disability Studies, and the Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities for our Community Listening Forums! Gulfport: Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Rd — August 5, 5:30–7:00 P.M. Tupelo: Autism Center of North MS, 146 S Thomas St — August 14, 5:30–7:00 P.M. Jackson Metro: Flowood Library, 103 Winner’s Circle — August 19, 5:30–7:00 P.M. If you aren’t in these areas or can’t make it, let us know which issues are most important to you by taking a quick survey: https://forms.gle/4LfuUiCpttjoYon17

