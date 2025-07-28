Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,400 in the last 365 days.

Join the DD Network in August!

Join DRMS, the Institute for Disability Studies, and the Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities for our Community Listening Forums!

Gulfport: Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Rd — August 5, 5:30–7:00 P.M.

Tupelo: Autism Center of North MS, 146 S Thomas St — August 14, 5:30–7:00 P.M.

Jackson Metro: Flowood Library, 103 Winner’s Circle — August 19, 5:30–7:00 P.M.

If you aren’t in these areas or can’t make it, let us know which issues are most important to you by taking a quick survey: https://forms.gle/4LfuUiCpttjoYon17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Join the DD Network in August!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more