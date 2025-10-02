Resources for People with Disabilities During Government Shutdown

Early Wednesday morning, the federal government shut down because Congress could not reach an agreement to fund the government. While we do not know how long the shutdown will last, we want to be clear that Disability Rights Mississippi will continue to defend and advocate for the rights of people with disabilities. We are sharing resources for people with disabilities. This page will continue to be updated as we learn more information. Services that will continue during the shutdown: Medicare and Medicaid (Medi-Cal) benefits will continue.

Social Security payments, including SSI, will continue as scheduled.

Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits will continue to be paid, and VA centers and clinics will remain operational.

The US Postal Service will continue delivering mail.

WIC and SNAP (CalFresh) will still be available for a short time but could be delayed if the government shutdown lasts many weeks.

Unemployment payments will continue.

Federal housing assistance programs will continue for the time being but may be delayed if the government shutdown lasts many weeks.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will still respond to disasters.

Federal student aid programs, including Pell Grants, and IDEA grant funding will continue. Services that may be impacted: Customer service from the Social Security Administration will experience delays.

Some programs for veterans may be shut down, including assistance to homeless veterans at regional offices.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) will have to delay clinical trials.

National Parks and Smithsonian museums will face closures, determined on a site-by-site basis. Accessibility services at these sites will likely be impacted.

Many federal workers will go without pay, and could face layoffs.

Long-term disaster recovery projects through FEMA will be delayed.

Certain immigration court cases may be delayed. You can contact the immigration court that is hearing your case for more information on whether your case was delayed. Resources:

