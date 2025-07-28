DPH Highlights Hepatitis C Testing, Treatment for World Hepatitis Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jul. 28, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On July 28, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) joins people and organizations across the globe to observe World Hepatitis Day. The annual observance is a global call to action, and this year’s message is simple but urgent: Hepatitis C is now easier to treat, easier to cure and it starts with a simple test.

Many people still associate hepatitis C with the long, difficult days of interferon therapy, which often involved painful injections, debilitating side effects and uncertain outcomes. But that era is behind us. Today, hepatitis C can be cured in as little as eight to 12 weeks with once-daily oral medications known as direct-acting antivirals (DAAs). These treatments are safe, more than 95% effective and come with minimal side effects.

Despite these advances, it’s estimated that two to three million people in the United States remain undiagnosed, with nearly 40% of people with hepatitis C being unaware of their status and many who are diagnosed aren’t aware that treatment is now fast, simple and effective.

"Hepatitis C treatment has come a long way since the 1990s,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “As compared to previously available treatments, with the newer direct-acting antiviral medications, about 95% of people with hepatitis C infection can be cured within about three months with a daily pill that causes few side effects. This is exciting progress and why everyone should know their hepatitis C status."

In 2024, approximately 1,900 cases of chronic hepatitis C were newly diagnosed in South Carolina. The counties with the highest number of cases of chronic hepatitis C are Richland, Greenville, and Horry counties, respectively. Chronic hepatitis C can lead to liver disease, liver failure, cancer, or even death if not treated. Despite hepatitis C being curable, there has been an increase in cases largely due to sharing injection drug equipment.

Know Your Status. Get Tested.

Hepatitis C is often called a “silent” infection because people can live for years without symptoms while liver damage occurs. Anyone can be at risk, but especially those born between 1945 and 1965, people who have injected drugs (even once), and those with certain health care or blood exposure histories.

Testing is quick and easy with a simple blood test. Many community health centers, clinics and public health departments offer free or low-cost hepatitis C screening.

Prevent the Spread

Hepatitis C is spread when blood from an infected person — even microscopic amounts — enters the body. You can prevent transmission by:

Avoiding sharing needles, razors, or toothbrushes

Practicing safe injection and tattooing procedures (DPH’s Find-A-Facility application includes licensed tattoo facilities)

Using barrier protection during sex, especially if you or your partner have multiple partners or a known infection

Ensuring blood products and medical procedures are provided safely from licensed providers

Take Action This World Hepatitis Day

If you’ve ever been at risk, or are unsure of your hepatitis C status, get tested. If you have the infection, get treated and get cured. Preventing the complications of hepatitis C is possible and the first step starts with awareness.

To schedule a hepatitis C test at a DPH public health clinic near you, call 1-855-472-3432.

For more information about treatment options, visit DPH’s Hepatitis webpage.

