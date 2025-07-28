North West Agriculture and Rural Development allocates over R35 million to accelerate red meat industry transformation

Mahikeng – The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (NW-DARD) has committed R36.856 million to the Red Meat Industry Development and Enhancement Programme, a targeted intervention aimed at repositioning the province as a major player in South Africa’s red meat economy.

Announced last Wednesday, 23 July 2025, by MEC Madoda Sambatha during his department’s policy and budget speech at the North West Provincial Legislature, the programme is set to directly benefit 7,242 farmers including 4,728 men, 2,219 women, 252 youth, and 43 people living with disabilities, through structured production support, access to value chains, and market integration.

The initiative will be implemented through the beef beneficiation aggregation model, a framework designed to enhance farmer coordination, improve processing capacity, and establish sustainable linkages to commercial markets. The Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District will be prioritised, given its concentration of beef farming operations and its strategic role in the provincial livestock value chain.

In addition to supporting production, the programme is projected to generate 321 temporary and 87 permanent jobs, particularly in areas such as aggregation, logistics, technical extension, and feedlot operations. This aligns with the department’s broader goals of advancing rural development, increasing household incomes, and reducing unemployment in underserved communities.

MEC Madoda Sambatha has declared the R36.8 million injection into the red meat industry a decisive turning point for the North West agricultural sector. “This is more than just funding, it is a bold statement of intent. We are transforming the red meat value chain, unlocking opportunities for emerging farmers, and positioning the province as a powerhouse in livestock production,” said Sambatha.

“This investment is a clear demonstration of our steadfast commitment to building a transformed, competitive, and inclusive red meat industry in the North West. Through this programme, we are not only empowering our farmers, but also driving economic growth, boosting job creation, and laying a solid foundation for long-term food security and agro-industrial development,” MEC Sambatha concluded.

The Red Meat Industry Development and Enhancement Programme forms part of NW-DARD’s strategy to broaden participation, enhance local beneficiation, and stimulate growth across rural economies, while contributing meaningfully to the provincial and national GDP.

