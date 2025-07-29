Finbotica Cuts Research Time by 97% with AI-Driven Stock Analysis Service

Stock Rating Earnings Transcript Summary

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finbotica, the intelligent financial research and automation platform for retail investors, today announced the release of version 2025.4, a major update designed to dramatically reduce the time investors spend on research and analysis.

AI Summarization of Earnings Transcripts

At the heart of the 2025.4 release is Finbotica’s new Transcripts module which distills lengthy earnings call transcripts into a single-page report of key talking points. This new feature allows investors to grasp the essential insights from long earnings calls in under 3 minutes—a time savings of up to 97%.

Automated, Transparent Stock Ratings

The release also enhances Finbotica’s automated stock analysis engine, which now provides daily ratings on thousands of stocks, each with full transparency. Ratings are broken down across five categories: Value, Revenue, Earnings, Financial Strength, and Momentum. Unlike black-box systems, Finbotica shows the exact logic behind each stock rating, allowing users to trust and verify every insight.

“Too many platforms offer ratings without context. Finbotica pulls back the curtain so investors can see exactly what’s driving the numbers and why it matters.” said Van Glass, Founder of Finbotica.

These upgrades continue Finbotica’s mission to empower retail investors through automation to reclaim their most valuable asset - time.

About Finbotica

Finbotica was founded on the belief that retail investors deserve better tools to monitor financial markets and analyze investment opportunities efficiently. By combining AI, automation and data-driven dashboards, Finbotica empowers investors to easily stay informed, make smarter decisions, and maximize their investment potential.

