Finbotica Empowers Retail Investors Harnessing the Power of AI and Automation

New AI and automation powered platform helps investors track, analyze, and act on financial insights with ease

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail investors now have a powerful time-saving tool to simplify investment research and stay informed of key financial events. Finbotica, an AI and automation-driven financial analysis and monitoring platform, has officially launched to help investors streamline analysis, track investments more efficiently, and make data-driven decisions with confidence.

Navigating the Markets with Automation and AI

Retail investors often struggle to stay updated on price movements, corporate events, news, and earnings reports while also conducting much needed deep analysis. Finbotica addresses these challenges by combining automation and AI to condense these efforts and give investors back their most valuable asset … time.

Key Features & Benefits of Finbotica:

Automated Financial Alerts – Get timely email and SMS notifications on price changes, technical indicators, earnings releases, insider activity, and updated stock screener results.

Customizable Dashboard – Prioritize the data that matters most, including price action, news, corporate events and alerts.

Streamlined Investment Analysis – Summarize earnings reports, news, and insider activity in seconds, saving hours of manual research.

Seamless Calendar Integration – Sync earnings reports and dividend dates directly with Google, Microsoft and Yahoo calendars to stay informed and avoid surprises.

Powerful Stock Screeners – Identify potential stock investments that meet investor criteria, filtering on fundamentals, technicals, and market signals to discover new opportunities effortlessly.

“With so much noise in financial markets, investors need a centralized and easy-to-use solution that delivers more signal, focusing on the most relevant insights,” said Van Glass, Founder of Finbotica. “Our mission is to help retail investors save time, reduce uncertainty, and make more profitable decisions using the power of automation and AI.”

About Finbotica

Finbotica was founded on the belief that retail investors deserve better tools to monitor financial markets and analyze investment opportunities efficiently. By combining AI, automation and data-driven dashboards, Finbotica empowers investors to easily stay informed, make smarter decisions, and maximize their investment potential.

