Somerset Court at University Place Celebrates Grand Reopening as a Dedicated Memory Care Community

To learn more about Somerset Court at University Place Memory Care or to schedule a tour, visit https://winstonsalemseniors.com

We are proud to provide a space where our residents can truly live their best life” — Omega Adkins

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Somerset Court at University Place proudly marked a new chapter in its legacy with a grand reopening celebration following its transformation into a fully dedicated memory care community. After undergoing a full renovation and remodel, the newly rebranded community provides catered programming for individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, offering specialized care, compassionate support and a true sense of purpose for residents and their families.Held on Thursday, July 24, the event welcomed guests from across Forsyth County for an elegant evening of live music, chef-prepared hors d’oeuvres, and guided tours of the beautifully refreshed memory care community. Attendees were serenaded by a professional violinist as they enjoyed gourmet crab cakes, specialty refreshments, and engaging conversation about our approach to caring for those with memory issues. Members of the community’s support center consulting group, as well as healthcare providers who serve the community residents were in attendance to show their continued support for this exciting new direction.“We are proud to provide a space where our residents can truly live their best life ,” said Omega Adkins, Assistant Executive Director of Somerset Court. “This transition to a memory care-specialty model allows us to focus all of our energy and resources on what matters most—creating meaningful moments and ensuring safety with every person in our care.”With a team of specially trained caregivers and a thoughtfully designed environment, Somerset Court at University Place is poised to set a new standard for memory care in Winston-Salem . The grand reopening event was not only a celebration of the physical transformation but a reflection of the community’s deep commitment to excellence in senior living.To learn more about Somerset Court at University Place Memory Care or to schedule a tour, visit https://winstonsalemseniors.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.