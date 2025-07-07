Covenant Place Honors Centenarians and Independence Day with Patriotic Celebration

We want the world to know that you are capable at any age. Living your best life doesn’t stop. It evolves.” — Prinscilla Sumpter

SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covenant Place , a vibrant senior living community offering independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing near Shaw Air Force Base, hosted a heartfelt 4th of July and Centennial Honoree Celebration that perfectly blended patriotism, community and legacy.Held at 11:00 AM on July 4th, the event paid tribute to the enduring spirit of America and three remarkable women who embody it. Regina Mazurkiewicz (103), Dorothy Morgan (102) and Ruby O’Neal (102) were honored as centenarian residents whose lives are true testaments to strength, wisdom and grace.Flags waved and red, white and blue decorations lined the community, as attendees were transported to an “old Americana” moment that honored both national independence and personal resilience. The celebration served as a reminder of the freedoms we cherish, and the powerful stories held within Covenant Place’s own walls."It is so important that we celebrate and honor our residents not only for what they’ve lived through but for all they still contribute today,” said Prinscilla Sumpter, Executive Director of Covenant Place. “We want the world to know that you are capable at any age. Living your best life doesn’t stop. It evolves.”The event brought together residents, staff, families and members of the local community in a meaningful show of unity and appreciation. In addition to celebrating the 4th of July, the day spotlighted aging with purpose, community connection and the value of intergenerational storytelling.Covenant Place continues to lead the way in Sumter, SC for senior living excellence, offering compassionate care and lifestyle options tailored to each stage of aging from independent living and assisted living to memory care and skilled nursing.For more information about Covenant Place and how you or a loved one can live your best life, please visit https://covenantplace.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.