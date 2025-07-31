Civil Dialogues and Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy Set New Attendance Record

Hundreds pack the Kansas City Public Library and listen intently to panel discussion at Civil Dialogues town hall ~ Photo credit, Scott Schafer High school students participating in the Kinder Institute Democracy Academy attend town hall ~ Photo credit, Scott Schafer Linda Lorelle moderates panel with Kathy Kiely, Jay Sexton, Quinn Sheppard, and Woody Cozad ~ Photo credit, Scott Schafer

Kansas City Public Library Hosts First of Three Town Halls to Tackle Tough Issues Facing Americans

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, July 22nd, more than 700 engaged citizens, both in person and online, took part in a robust civil dialogue about " The People, the President, & the Constitution ", hosted by the Kansas City Public Library. This was Civil Dialogues' largest audience to date, and is the first of three town halls the KCPL will host with Civil Dialogues and the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy through the end of the year. Next up, a conversation about immigration on September 9th, and the importance of bipartisanship on November 5th.Those gathered last Tuesday evening asked thoughtful questions of the panel and expressed their concerns about a variety of issues making daily headlines, and whether our constitution will hold during these turbulent times. Kinder Institute Director, Jay Sexton, reminded the audience that the country has faced and weathered divisive political environments throughout our history, and what concerns him most "isn't the president or the constitution, it's the people." Americans' ability to organize, innovate and compete, yet remain united, is what our adversaries have always feared, he said. "A united, educated, and competitive civil society is where our true power lies." That is in perfect alignment with the mission of Civil Dialogues, to foster a deeper understanding of complex issues and the humans on the other side of our beliefs.The Kinder Institute has joined three presidential library foundations as a partner to Civil Dialogues and will play a major role in upcoming town halls across the nation. A group of rising high school juniors and seniors participating in the Kinder Institute's Constitutional Democracy Academy attended Tuesday's event. “During these trying times it is so important to have havens in society where difficult topics can be discussed civilly from both the left and right sides of politics," said Amina Savoie, a junior from St. Paul, MN. "The Civil Dialogues event at the Kansas City Public Library provided just that. The topics discussed provided a wide range of information and produced meaningful questions from the attendees, which the panelists answered with grace and care.”Co-founded by Jean Becker, President George H.W. Bush's post-presidency chief of staff, and award-winning broadcast journalist and entrepreneur, Linda Lorelle, Civil Dialogues has become a trusted forum where Americans can voice concerns without judgment and seek understanding across political divides. In partnership with the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, the Clinton Presidential Center, the LBJ Foundation, the Baker Institute for Public Policy and Research, and its newest partner, the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, Civil Dialogues seeks to create a safe space for community conversation on some of the most important and contentious topics of the day.Previous topics have included energy and climate, America's foreign policy in the Middle East, why political partnerships matter, the importance of public service in a healthy democracy, and immigration, the subject of the next town hall at the Kansas City Public Library on September 9th. A panel of policy experts, community leaders, and individuals with lived experience will offer a wide range of perspectives, including those who support the current administration’s immigration reform efforts, those who do not, and those who fall somewhere in between. Through a conversation grounded in facts, compassion, and mutual respect, we’ll explore how immigration is influencing our schools, neighborhoods, businesses, and economic future in Kansas City and beyond. Attendees will leave with a deeper grasp of the complexities behind immigration and feel better equipped to engage in thoughtful, solutions-oriented conversations within their own communities.For in-person registration or to access the live stream, please visit the Civil Dialogues website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.