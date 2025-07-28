Treeline Inc Strengthens Reputation as Top Sales Recruiter with CertaSite Partnership

WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treeline Inc., the nation's top sales recruiter with more than two decades of industry experience, proudly announces another client success story, highlighting its partnership with CertaSite, a prominent leader in life safety solutions. This collaboration underscores Treeline’s ability to deliver top-tier sales talent and help businesses scale rapidly and effectively.

This endorsement reinforces Treeline’s role among top sales executive recruiting firms, delivering specialized expertise that helps clients find and retain exceptional sales talent. As one of the most leading sales recruiters, Treeline continues to set industry benchmarks for quality and precision in sales hiring.

Marcus Cleary, Director of Sales at CertaSite, shared his experience:

"Treeline is a top-tier recruitment firm that we’ve had the honor of partnering with to fill key sales roles at CertaSite. Their team has consistently delivered high-caliber candidates who not only meet but exceed our expectations. Treeline has played a vital role in helping us build a strong sales team, and they remain a trusted partner for our ongoing staffing needs. I highly recommend Treeline for any of your staffing needs."

Empowering Growth with Advanced Solutions

Beyond traditional recruiting, Treeline offers innovative services tailored for companies at all stages of growth, including Fractional CRO solutions, providing executive-level sales leadership on a flexible basis for companies not ready for a full-time sales executive. By leveraging AI-powered talent targeting and proven processes, Treeline minimizes hiring risks and delivers impactful results for clients across industries.

“Treeline was built to help companies grow revenue by finding and hiring the right sales professionals,” said Dan Fantasia, Founder and CEO of Treeline Inc. “Client success stories like CertaSite’s inspire us to continue innovating and delivering unmatched value as a trusted sales executive recruiter.”

Why Choose Treeline?

Recognized as one of the top sales headhunters and sales executive search (https://www.treelineinc.com/blog/top-grading-your-sales-team-with-the-help-of-sales-executive-search-experts/) specialists, Treeline has supported high-growth SaaS innovators, healthcare disruptors, manufacturers, and B2B service providers. Most clients operate lean teams of 4 to 50 employees, demanding fast, smart hiring solutions that can deliver immediate results.

Treeline’s commitment to advanced recruiting technologies, industry-specific expertise, and personalized service positions it as a strategic partner for companies needing to scale their sales teams efficiently and effectively.

About Treeline Inc.

Treeline Inc. is an award-winning sales recruiter specializing in building elite sales organizations. Since 2001, the firm has helped thousands of companies increase revenue by identifying and hiring top-tier sales professionals. As a Forbes-recognized executive search leader and a consistent Inc. 5000 honoree, Treeline aims to transform 6,000 careers through sales excellence by 2029.



