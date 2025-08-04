Meghan Healy Named 2025 Women in the Law Honoree by WI Law Journal

Meghan Healy, Attorney & Managing Shareholder at Di Renzo & Bomier Di Renzo & Bomier Logo

Meghan Healy is honored for her leadership in family law and service to clients, earning a 2025 Women in the Law award from the Wisconsin Law Journal.

NEENAH, WI, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Di Renzo & Bomier , LLC is proud to announce that Meghan Healy, Attorney & Managing Shareholder, has been selected as a 2025 Women in the Law honoree by the Wisconsin Law Journal. This annual award recognizes women attorneys across Wisconsin who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, legal skill, and service to their clients and communities.Healy was among 24 attorneys selected statewide and was recognized at a ceremony held on April 24, 2025, at the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee.At Di Renzo & Bomier, Healy leads the firm’s family law practice and serves as a Guardian ad Litem. She is known for her compassionate approach to complex family law matters.“Family law is truly a personal area of the law. Each day, I talk with clients about issues and people that are most important to that client, primarily their children,” Healy said. “In many cases, I have a client who needs protection, but in every case with children, it is my job to try to shield those children from trauma.”Healy credits her family, her father and older sister are both attorneys, as early influences in her legal journey. Today, she is a trusted advocate, respected colleague, and a mentor to emerging attorneys in the Northeast Wisconsin legal community.

