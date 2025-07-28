KRAMBU Partners with EPA and DOE through ENERGY STAR Buildings Program to Advance Sustainable Data Center Standards

A conceptual illustration of KRAMBU’s regenerative AI data center ecosystem—powered by renewables, cooled with advanced liquid systems, and integrated with industrial symbiosis for heat reuse in agriculture, aquaponics, and community infrastructure.

KRAMBU partners with the EPA and DOE through ENERGY STAR to drive sustainability, efficiency, and carbon reduction across its AI data center portfolio.

We’re proud to be working alongside the EPA and DOE to help redefine what efficiency means in the era of AI” — Travis Jank

COEUR D' ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KRAMBU , Inc., a leading developer of regenerative AI infrastructure, announced today it has officially partnered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy (DOE) through the ENERGY STAR Buildings Program to advance energy efficiency and sustainability benchmarks for high-performance data centers.This collaboration reinforces KRAMBU’s commitment to designing and operating ultra-efficient, environmentally aligned digital infrastructure that sets a new standard for the AI and high-performance computing (HPC) industry.As part of the ENERGY STAR partnership, KRAMBU will benchmark energy use across its facilities, track improvements using EPA’s Portfolio Manager tool, and share best practices in sustainable building performance. The company will also contribute data and insights from its flagship direct liquid-cooled AI factory in Montana and its upcoming hyperscale site in Pennsylvania to support the EPA’s development of performance metrics for cutting-edge compute environments.“We’re proud to be working alongside the EPA and DOE to help redefine what efficiency means in the era of AI,” said Travis Jank, President and Founder of KRAMBU. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to build regenerative data centers that not only reduce emissions, but actively give back to the grid, the economy, and the environment.”KRAMBU’s data centers incorporate direct liquid cooling (DLC), BESS-powered waste heat recovery, and green hydrogen integration to drastically lower energy consumption and eliminate the use of synthetic refrigerants. The company’s Industrial Symbiosis Model ensures that every facility contributes positively to its surrounding ecosystem—powering agricultural operations, heating greenhouses, and even supporting community microgrids.By joining the ENERGY STAR Buildings Program, KRAMBU aims to validate and enhance its Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) metrics across multiple data center facilities, ensuring optimal energy performance. The company will also share key insights into next-generation cooling and heat reuse technologies, contributing to the development of best practices in sustainable infrastructure. Through this partnership, KRAMBU plans to collaborate with the EPA and DOE on the future benchmarking of liquid-cooled and AI-optimized data centers—paving the way for new ENERGY STAR standards. Additionally, the initiative reinforces KRAMBU’s commitment to promoting transparency and accountability in energy performance reporting across its operations.“KRAMBU’s approach to integrating energy efficiency with circular design models makes them a natural fit for this initiative,” said Steve Wood, CEO of KRAMBU. “Our participation in ENERGY STAR helps elevate the entire industry and paves the way for measurable climate-positive compute at scale.”About KRAMBU, Inc.KRAMBU is a U.S.-based technology company pioneering sustainable data center infrastructure for AI and high-density workloads. With expertise in liquid cooling, renewable energy integration, and industrial symbiosis, KRAMBU transforms legacy and brownfield sites into next-generation AI factories. The company is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and is actively deploying scalable infrastructure across Washington, Montana, Pennsylvania, and Idaho.

