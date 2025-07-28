Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,359 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,268 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in Galveston Street Homicide

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a fatal stabbing that occurred in Southwest.

 

On Saturday, July 26, 2025, at approximately 6:40 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the report of a domestic dispute in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. Officers located an adult male suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Robert Dent, of Southwest, DC.

 

Responding officers located and detained 22-year-old Anna Hyman, of Southeast, DC and transported her to the Homicide Branch where she was subsequently arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. This case is domestic in nature.

 

CCN: 25112998

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in Galveston Street Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more