MPD Arrests Suspect in Galveston Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a fatal stabbing that occurred in Southwest.

On Saturday, July 26, 2025, at approximately 6:40 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the report of a domestic dispute in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. Officers located an adult male suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Robert Dent, of Southwest, DC.

Responding officers located and detained 22-year-old Anna Hyman, of Southeast, DC and transported her to the Homicide Branch where she was subsequently arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. This case is domestic in nature.

CCN: 25112998

###