Release Date: July 28, 2025 State Department Of Transportation Announces Completion Of $13.9 Million Multi-Modal Project Along Route 9 In Westchester County New Pedestrian/Bicycle Bridge over New York State Thruway (I-87/I-287) Now Open New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that construction is complete on a $13.9 million multi-modal project along Route 9 (South Broadway) in the Village of Tarrytown, Westchester County with its signature feature—a new 270-foot-long pedestrian/bicycle bridge over the New York State Thruway (I-87/I-287). The new bridge will enhance safety, improve traffic flow and provide further walking and biking opportunities for residents and visitors in the vicinity of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. “This new shared use path along the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will further enhance what is already an iconic Hudson Valley recreational attraction and provide new connections for thousands of annual visitors to safely enjoy the splendors of the region,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “This bridge project, which completes a vital multi-modal connection over the New York State Thruway, provides endless opportunities for users of the Route 9 corridor to bike and walk seamlessly between the path’s Westchester Landing and the Old Croton Aqueduct Trail.” The $13.9 million two-year multimodal project began in spring 2023 with a mission to modernize the corridor and improve mobility from the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge’s shared use path by extending its side path one-mile south to Lyndhurst Mansion. The new pedestrian bridge is 16 feet wide and 15 feet tall. Its 12-truss sections were assembled on a portion of Route 9 last year before crews lifted it into place over the Thruway during an overnight operation. Modular construction allowed for much of the work to take place offsite in a controlled environment, thus reducing the amount of activity near and above roadways and limiting impacts to motorists and residents. Lighting, guiderails and climb-deterrent fencing were also installed. Additional improvements include a second left turn lane from Route 9 to the southbound Thruway entrance ramp (Interchange 9), widening the Thruway ramps leading to and from Route 9, installing a traffic signal on Route 9 at Paulding Avenue, resurfacing Route 9 from Route 119 to just south of Gracemere Lane, and relocating the village of Tarrytown’s water main onto the Route 9 vehicular bridge. New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare, Esq. said, “Governor Hochul understands the value of infrastructure that connects communities and draws visitors to regional attractions and trail networks, while benefitting those residents who call the river villages home. This project builds on the success of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge’s shared use path, which has attracted hundreds of thousands of pedestrians and cyclists to experience crossing the Hudson River while taking in the majestic views.” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, "I am very happy that the Department of Transportation has finally opened the pedestrian bridge over the Thruway in Tarrytown. All the walkers and bikers who contacted me for assistance over the last several months can now, with everyone else, safely walk or bike, day or night. My thanks to Commissioner Dominguez and the fine work DOT has completed to improve this section of Route 9." Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky said, "The Route 9 multi-modal project will bring much-needed improvements to this busy corridor—from traffic modifications and infrastructure upgrades, to the sidewalk extension connecting Lyndhurst to downtown Tarrytown. Today's opening of the pedestrian/bicycle overpass puts the final, most visible piece of this project in place. I can't wait to see people using the new bridge every time I pass through this area on my way to our district office. My thanks to Governor for her support and to everyone involved at DOT for their successful efforts." Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “We are proud to stand with our colleagues at the New York State Department of Transportation, to announce this major step forward for Westchester County’s infrastructure, and quality of life. The completion of the new pedestrian and bicycle bridge along Route 9 not only enhances traffic safety and flow but also strengthens the connection between our communities and provides an incredible recreational resource for our residents. Whether you’re commuting, exercising, or just enjoying the beauty of the Hudson River, this new addition makes travel more accessible and enjoyable for residents and visitors alike.” Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said, "I'm an avid cyclist. This bridge will make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians to safely get to the Mario Cuomo bridge. It's a welcome addition. I plan to personally use the bridge often.” Village of Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown said, “We’re thrilled to see these improvements finally come to life, especially the pedestrian bridge. A safer pathway for pedestrians and cyclists along Rt 9 not only improves daily travel but also connects Tarrytown more seamlessly to the region. This is a win for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.” Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. 