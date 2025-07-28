ClearWater Solutions’ Swainsboro Facility Earns Georgia Association of Water Professionals’ Gold Award for Third Year

Swainsboro recognized by GAWP for perfect permit compliance and continued excellence in water and wastewater operations

SWAINSBORO, GA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearWater Solutions (CWS), a nationally recognized provider of water and wastewater management services, is proud to announce that the Yam Grandy Water Pollution Control Facility in Swainsboro, Ga. has received the prestigious Gold Award from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals for the third year in a row.Presented to the Swainsboro City Council by CWS Project Manager Chris Morton, the award recognizes the facility’s achievement of 100% permit compliance throughout the 2024 calendar year. This consistent streak of perfect compliance from the Swainsboro team highlights their technical expertise and sincere commitment to protecting both the environment and the community.“The Swainsboro team continues to raise the standard,” said ClearWater Solutions Project Manager Chris Morton. “Our Lead Operator, Wade Holcomb, and Plant Operations Supervisor, Will Hutcheson, have guided the team with exceptional leadership and operational know-how over the past few years. This award is a testament to their dedication. ”Since 2021, ClearWater Solutions has managed the operations and maintenance of Swainsboro’s water, wastewater and public works systems. This latest award highlights CWS’s continued focus on quality service and regulatory excellence.###About ClearWater SolutionsClearWater Solutions (CWS) is a trusted provider of water and wastewater management services, dedicated to delivering high-quality, sustainable solutions for municipalities, private utilities and industrial clients. With a focus on operational excellence and innovation, CWS is committed to ensuring the safety, efficiency and environmental responsibility of water infrastructure across the communities it serves. For more information, visit https://clearwatersolutions.com/

