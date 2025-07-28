Secretary of State Wes Allen Delivers Summer Commencement Speech at Troy University

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, delivered the commencement speech to nearly 350 Troy University summer graduates on July 25, 2025 in his hometown of Troy, Alabama. Secretary Allen received his Master’s degree from Troy University, and his son, Davis, graduated from Troy University in 2024.

“I want to thank Troy University and Chancellor Jack Hawkins for inviting me to give the keynote address at Troy’s summer commencement,” Allen said. “It was a great honor to give a few remarks to the graduates. As a Troy University alumnus, I am eager to see the impact that these graduates will have on our state and our nation.”

Secretary Allen congratulates the Troy University summer graduates and wishes them well as they join the workforce or continue their education.

The Troy University Summer Commencement can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNR005sq3XA.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

*Secretary of State Wes Allen Troy University Commencement photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/press/SOS%20Allen%20Troy%20U%20Summer%20Commencement.jpg.

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg