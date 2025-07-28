Visionary Entrepreneur Angelina Borisova Revolutionizes Accounting and Recruitment with Anagami and Autsorsa

Angelina Borisova Pioneers the Future of Remote-First Outsourcing and Recruitment

SOFIA , BULGARIA, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelina Borisova, Founder & CEO of Anagami and Autsorsa, is redefining how businesses approach outsourcing and recruitment in today’s fast-paced digital economy. Through two powerhouse companies, she delivers agile, remote-first solutions for back-office operations and talent acquisition—empowering over 400 global clients to scale smarter, faster, and with precision. As featured in the Xraised interview, Borisova’s innovative leadership highlights the critical shift in how modern enterprises use technology and human capital to accelerate growth.

Anagami: Agile Accounting and Smart Scalability

Launched to solve the inefficiencies of traditional accounting firms, Anagami offers cloud-based financial services tailored for fast-growing international businesses. With a team of 70+ experts and a fully digital model, the company provides seamless support for bookkeeping, compliance, and business process management. More than just accountants, Anagami operates as an embedded partner, helping businesses unlock scalability and cross-border financial clarity through cutting-edge technology and strategic alignment.

“Back-office is no longer a support function—it’s a growth engine,” says Borisova. “At Anagami, we align our operations with your long-term goals so you can grow lean and expand globally.”

Autsorsa: Transforming Global Recruitment into Seamless Team Building

In response to the fractured remote hiring experience, Borisova founded Autsorsa, a dynamic recruitment and HR outsourcing firm. The company addresses the full talent lifecycle—from sourcing and onboarding to compliance and team integration. Licensed for recruitment in both Bulgaria and the EU, Autsorsa is helping clients build international teams with the ease of local hiring, delivering high-quality, scalable HR infrastructure.

“Companies don’t just need people—they need structure,” Borisova explains. “Autsorsa brings both. We recruit top talent and support them with operational frameworks so they can thrive—wherever they are.”

Outsourcing with a Human Touch: Trust as a Growth Driver

Both Anagami and Autsorsa thrive on one principle: trust. In a world where technology can automate tasks, Borisova believes that genuine relationships scale results. Her teams work as true extensions of their clients, offering not just services, but long-term partnerships rooted in reliability and shared vision.

“We assign real people to every account, listen actively, and invest in continuity,” she notes. “That’s why clients stay—not because we’re fast, but because we care about their growth as much as they do.”

Why Leaders Choose Angelina Borisova’s Scalable Solutions

For business leaders exploring outsourcing or international recruitment, Borisova’s companies offer unmatched strategic advantage. Whether it’s building back-office operations with Anagami or assembling high-performance teams with Autsorsa, the value lies in seamless integration with the client’s vision.

“With us, you’re not buying a service—you’re gaining a partner,” Borisova concludes. “Our clients grow because we embed into their rhythm and build systems that scale with them.”

