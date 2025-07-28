Catch a tagged fish and collect a prize at MDC Cape Nature Center’s kid-only pond this summer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites families to reel in fun and rewards this summer at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

“Youth anglers ages 15 and younger have a chance to earn a prize by catching specially tagged fish in the center’s kid-only fishing pond,” said Salvador Mondragon, MDC fisheries biologist.

As part of a seasonal program to encourage outdoor recreation and fishing skills among young people, MDC fisheries biologists have stocked the pond with a variety of fish species and tagged select ones to create a fun and educational incentive for children.

“We’ve tagged several species in the pond, including largemouth bass, channel catfish, bluegill, and redear sunfish,” said Mondragon. “Each tagged fish has a bright tag marked ‘reward’ followed by a unique number. If a child catches a tagged fish, they simply remove the tag and bring it to the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center to claim a prize.”

Children can choose to either keep the fish or release it back into the pond after removing the tag, said Mondragon.

“Every tagged fish is a winner,” added Emily Hudgins, MDC community conservation liaison. “Our goal is to get kids outside, give them a fun fishing experience, and help them build lifelong skills in conservation and outdoor recreation.”

Prizes include fishing tackle kits, bait containers, and other fun outdoor gear – all designed to inspire continued interest in fishing and nature.

The kid’s fishing pond is open year-round, and no fishing permit is required for anglers 15 years of age and younger.

Need Help Getting Started?

The nature center offers beginner fishing tips, tackle loaner programs, and seasonal fishing clinics for families. Call ahead to check program availability.

Visit mdc.mo.gov/CapeNatureCenter for a list of upcoming programs and events.

Discover more family-friendly fishing spots near you online at mdc.mo.gov/fishing.

Stay Connected

Questions? Email MDC Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov, or contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

The nature center features two miles of winding nature trails, wildlife-viewing areas, hands-on exhibits, MDC’s Nature Shop, an exhibit gallery featuring Paul Corbin’s collection of Native American artifacts, a children's play area, and several freshwater aquariums.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.