New Study Links Improvements in Kids’ Mental Health to Better Sleep and Lower Stress for Caregivers

Research from Bend Health finds that when children’s mental health symptoms improve, parents and caregivers report sleeping better and feeling less overwhelmed

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new peer-reviewed study from Bend Health , a national provider of pediatric mental health care for children, teens, and young adults, highlights a powerful ripple effect in pediatric mental health care: when children get consistent support for challenges like anxiety, depression, and ADHD, their caregivers often sleep better and feel less stressed. The study, which analyzed data from over 3,000 families participating in Bend’s collaborative care model, found that improvements in youth’s symptoms were strongly linked to better sleep and reduced stress levels, reflecting meaningful gains in caregiver well-being.“Caregivers are often the overlooked ones carrying the emotional weight of pediatric mental health challenges,” said Dr. Monika Roots, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Medical Officer of Bend Health. “This study puts data behind what we hear from families every day: when a child gets the right support, it doesn’t just help them—it helps the whole family sleep better, manage stress, and feel more in control of life’s daily challenges.”Key Findings:- Higher stress at care start was over twice as likely for parents of children with symptoms of ADHD, and nearly 4 times more likely for those whose child exhibited oppositional and defiant behaviors- Parents of children with sleep issues were nearly twice as likely to have sleep issues themselves- After an average of two months with Bend, 87.9% of caregivers reported improvements in sleep problems, and 83.0% felt less stressed- Caregivers reported significantly larger gains in their own well-being when their child had larger symptom improvement during careThese results highlight the importance of supporting caregivers alongside children. Nationally, 88% of caregivers report increased stress or anxiety due to their caregiving responsibilities, and 77% say sleep deprivation is a concern, according research from the Family Caregiver Alliance With youth mental health needs rising and caregivers stretched thin, Bend’s family-centered digital model offers scalable support for both children and their caregivers. The study also suggests that more frequent engagement—such as therapy and coaching sessions—may drive even stronger outcomes for both kids and their parents.“This is one more reason why a whole-family approach to mental health matters,” added Dr. Roots. “You can’t support a child without supporting the adults who care for them.”This is the 13th peer-reviewed study from Bend Health, reinforcing the company’s ongoing commitment to measuring and improving youth and family mental health. As more families and employers grapple with the ripple effects of mental health challenges, the evidence continues to point toward pediatric care as a powerful lever for reducing caregiver strain and supporting working parents.# # #About Bend Health, Inc.Bend Health, Inc., a Lyra Health company, is a national provider of pediatric mental health care services for children and families. The company is on a mission to improve access and reduce the cost of high-quality, expert mental health care. Bend is revolutionizing treatment through its unique collaborative care model that includes coaches, therapists, and psychiatric providers who work with families to provide comprehensive, personalized care plans that help children feel better today, and thrive tomorrow. Through measurement-based care, Bend achieves better outcomes, supporting happier and healthier kids and families, with 13 peer-reviewed published studies demonstrating the effectiveness of the model. Bend’s services cover over 20 million kids through partnerships with leading insurers, employers, and health systems, and self-pay. Bend Health has received numerous honors, including being named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025 and recognized on Fierce Healthcare’s 2025 Fierce 15 list. For more information, visit www.BendHealth.com

