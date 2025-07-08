New Study Shows Mental Health Support for Kids Reduces Caregiver Burnout and Missed Work

Research from Bend Health reveals that supporting youth mental health may be one of the most overlooked solutions to caregiver burnout and lost productivity

These results validate what we hear from families every day—when a child is struggling, it takes a toll on everyone.” — Dr. Monika Roots

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new study published today in JMIR Pediatrics & Parenting reveals that when youth get timely mental health care, their caregivers benefit too—reporting reduced burnout and fewer missed days at work. The findings highlight a powerful yet often overlooked truth: improving kids’ mental health has ripple effects that strengthen entire families and even workplace performance.The retrospective study, led by Bend Health , a national provider of pediatric mental health care for children, teens, and young adults, examined 6,506 caregivers of children receiving care between January 2023 and September 2024. At the start of care, nearly half (46%) of caregivers reported elevated burnout and 29% reported missing work due to their child’s mental health needs. These caregivers were more likely to experience high stress, emotional exhaustion, and sleep issues—all signs of mounting caregiver strain.Improvements in caregiver well-being were observed as early as one month after their child began care with Bend Health:- 50% of caregivers with elevated burnout saw improvement- 73% of those who missed work reported fewer missed daysThe benefits continued to build over time. By the end of their child’s care with Bend Health:- 69% of caregivers reported decreased burnout- 87% missed fewer days of work“These results validate what we hear from families every day—when a child is struggling, it takes a toll on everyone,” said Dr. Monika Roots, Co-Founder, Chief Medical Officer and President of Bend Health. “The encouraging part is that effective pediatric care doesn’t just help kids feel better. It helps parents function better both at home and at work.”The new research builds on mounting national concern over caregiver mental health. In 2024, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a formal advisory warning of a growing crisis in parental well-being, citing rising emotional distress, sleep issues, and work disruption. A 2022 study published in JMIR Formative Research found that during the COVID-19 pandemic, 78% of working caregivers spent more than two hours each week managing their child’s mental health. Additionally, 85% reported lost productivity at work due to behavioral health challenges, such as frequent interruptions and difficulty focusing caused by stress.When working parents are overwhelmed, they are more likely to reduce hours, miss work, or leave jobs altogether. As employers increasingly look for ways to support workforce mental health, Bend Health’s findings point to a high-impact area that’s often missed: supporting the children of working parents.“Employers are realizing that benefits can’t stop at the employee. When you help their children, you’re actually helping your team show up, stay focused, and stay healthy,” said Dr. Roots.This marks Bend Health’s 12th published study on youth and family mental health outcomes, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to evidence-based care. As mental health continues to impact families and workplaces alike, these findings offer a compelling case for investing in pediatric mental health as a meaningful solution to caregiver burnout and workplace disruption.# # #About Bend Health, Inc.Bend Health, Inc., a national provider of pediatric mental health care services for children and families, is on a mission to improve access and reduce the cost of high-quality, expert mental health care. Bend is revolutionizing treatment through its unique collaborative care model that includes coaches, therapists, and psychiatric providers who work with families to provide comprehensive, personalized care plans that help children feel better today, and thrive tomorrow. Through measurement-based care, Bend achieves better outcomes, supporting happier and healthier kids and families, with 12 peer-reviewed published studies demonstrating the effectiveness of the model. Bend’s services cover over 20 million kids through partnerships with leading insurers, employers, and health systems, and self-pay. Bend Health has received numerous honors, including being named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025 and recognized on Fierce Healthcare’s 2025 Fierce 15 list. For more information, visit www.BendHealth.com

