St. Albans Barracks / DUI#2, Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Required
VSP News Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A2004690
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/06/2025 at approximately 1139 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Georgia
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Criminal DLS, Interlock Device Required
ACCUSED: Dale Webb
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were notified by the Milton Police Department of a single motor vehicle crash on North Road near the Georgia/Milton town line. Troopers responded to the scene and identified the operator as Dale Webb (67) of Fairfax, VT. Webb was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Investigation revealed that Webb was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. Webb was also operating with a criminally suspended license and without a required ignition interlock device. Webb was given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on October 6th, 2025 at 0830 hours to answer the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
