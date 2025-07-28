Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / DUI#2, Criminal DLS, Ignition Interlock Device Required

VSP News Release

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A2004690

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION:  St. Albans              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/06/2025 at approximately 1139 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road, Georgia

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Criminal DLS, Interlock Device Required

 

ACCUSED: Dale Webb

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were notified by the Milton Police Department of a single motor vehicle crash on North Road near the Georgia/Milton town line. Troopers responded to the scene and identified the operator as Dale Webb (67) of Fairfax, VT. Webb was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. Investigation revealed that Webb was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. Webb was also operating with a criminally suspended license and without a required ignition interlock device. Webb was given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on October 6th, 2025 at 0830 hours to answer the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993

 

Legal Disclaimer:

