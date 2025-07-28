Hiker Assisted out of the Mountains Following Injury

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sgt. Matthew Holmes

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

July 28, 2025

Chandlers Purchase, NH – On the morning of Friday, July 25, 2025, rescuers and a good Samaritan assisted a hiker out of the woods after she fell on the Crawford Path and sustained a significant facial injury. At approximately 9:30 a.m., Heather Brewer, 65, of Chesapeake, Virginia, slipped and fell forward, striking her face on her trekking pole. As a result of the incident, Brewer sustained an injury that impaired her vision. As luck would have it, the next hiker to come upon her was a Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team member who had medical training. This individual and his hiking companion provided first aid to Brewer and made calls for help on her behalf.

This incident occurred along the Crawford Path between Mt. Pierce and Mt. Eisenhower (a long way from any maintained road). Upon receiving notification of the incident, Conservation Officers from NH Fish and Game and volunteers from the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team (AVSAR) responded to assist. Brewer was able to hike with the individuals who found her, and they proceeded to make it to the Edmonds Path intersection and then continue down that trail.

The additional rescuers who had responded met the trio approximately 1.5 miles up the Edmonds Path. Brewer continued to hike under her own power and was able to safely make it to the Edmonds Path trailhead at 1:00 p.m. Once roadside, Brewer was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment of her injury.

Brewer was found to be a very prepared hiker. She was “section” hiking the Appalachian Trail and was very well prepared with both knowledge and gear. This incident highlights the fact that injuries can befall the most prepared, and hikers are reminded to always prepare for the unexpected.