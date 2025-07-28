Hiker with Injury Assisted out of Pemigewasset Wilderness

CONTACT:

Sgt. Heidi Murphy

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

July 28, 2025

Lincoln, NH – At approximately 10:00 a.m. on July 25, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker in need of assistance on the Lincoln Brook Trail within the Pemigewasset Wilderness in Franconia. The hiker had suffered a lower extremity injury which made her unable to walk on her own. Unfortunately, she was located near Thirteen Falls tent site, which is approximately 8 miles from the Lincoln Woods Visitor Center in Lincoln. The hiker was identified as Stephanie Latchford, 48, of Gilbert, South Carolina.

Latchford was hiking with a Girl Scout group when the incident occurred. The group spent the previous evening at Thirteen Falls tent site and were planning on returning to the parking area via the Lincoln Brook Trail. During the second brook crossing, Latchford slipped on some wet rock and fell causing her to injure her lower extremity. A short time later a hiking group of Good Samaritans came upon Latchford and were able to use the emergency 911 text through their phone to request assistance. While waiting for the rescue crew to arrive, the Good Samaritans used a hammock as a makeshift litter. They were able to carry Latchford to the tent site and provide comfort until the rescue crew arrived.

Conservation Officers, volunteer members of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, and a member of the Campton/Thornton Fire Department were able to ride by ATV and the Campton/Thornton UTV for the first 3 miles of the trek. From there, they hiked up the remaining 5 miles to get to Latchford, arriving around 2:15 p.m. The crew was able to stabilize her injury and began to carry Latchford back out to the trailhead in Lincoln Woods. Latchford arrived at the ATVs at approximately 5:17 p.m. and was driven out by UTV the remaining 3 miles. Latchford was transferred to the awaiting Linwood Ambulance and brought to Littleton Health for further evaluation and treatment.

This incident certainly is not the first time this season a hiker has been in need of assistance in a remote area. When hiking in remote areas such as the Pemi Wilderness, it is imperative that you are prepared for an extended stay if you have an emergency. It can take several hours for rescue personnel to assemble and make it to the patient’s location. Bring the proper equipment to keep yourself dry and warm by packing the ten essential items: warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, knife, map, and compass. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.