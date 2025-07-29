NetActuate Launches Standalone Consulting Service to Solve Complex Networking and AI Infrastructure Challenges

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NetActuate, a leading global provider of network and infrastructure services, has announced the launch of a new, standalone consulting service . Designed to help businesses of all sizes navigate their most complex infrastructure, connectivity, and networking challenges, the service also offers a strategic onramp to the power of AI Infrastructure in today’s digital landscape.While NetActuate has always delivered deep technical expertise and bespoke solutions for customers, this new service provides knowledge, experience, and results without dependencies on NetActuate products, infrastructure, or network.The Era of AI Consulting is HereThe consulting industry is undergoing rapid change and marked a significant milestone this month with the launch of OpenAI’s $10 Million+ Consulting Business . This new era recognizes that mere access to AI computing is no longer sufficient, and that long-term AI success requires strategic execution of AI deployments.In March, NetActuate launched Coherently.ai , allowing customers to automate, scale, and optimize AI deployments in multiple environments while tapping NetActuate’s expertise for running mission-critical global infrastructure.“The focus for AI deployments globally is clearly shifting toward outcome-driven integration efforts,” says Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. “Companies need to partner smartly around procurement, scalability, execution, and maintenance of their AI efforts and our new consulting service reduces barriers for companies to take this critical step.”A Proven, Four-Phase ApproachAt the heart of NetActuate’s consulting practice is a structured, results-driven process honed over years of global deployment:1. Assess – Consultants start by listening. Through in-depth discussions and data analysis, NetActuate gains a clear picture of the client’s business needs, goals, and existing architecture.2. Design – Drawing from decades of experience, NetActuate designs customized, scalable solutions based on industry best practices and focused on outcomes.3. Implement – If desired, NetActuate can assist with implementation, including vendor negotiations, configuration, and deployment support.4. Support – Once a solution is live, clients can rely on NetActuate’s team for training, ongoing optimization, and troubleshooting.This flexible model allows clients to engage at any phase: from strategic planning through technical execution.Built on a Culture of PartnershipNetActuate’s culture of consultative partnership is deeply rooted. For years, customers deploying infrastructure across NetActuate’s 40+ global locations have benefited from hands-on guidance, architectural reviews, and performance optimization—all baked into the core of the company’s offerings.Whether facing latency issues, cloud migration planning, traffic routing challenges, or data sovereignty concerns, customers can now work directly with NetActuate’s engineering experts to get clear answers and actionable strategies tailored to their specific business needs.Schedule a Free Consultation TodayTo help organizations get started, NetActuate is offering a no-cost, no-obligation consultation with an engineer. To learn more or schedule your free consultation, visit: www.netactuate.com/consulting About NetActuateNetActuate provides low-latency, highly available infrastructure solutions across every major global market. From the data center to the edge, NetActuate helps businesses deploy faster and more reliably, with less risk and more control. NetActuate operates one of the largest global networks by number of peers, delivering over 25 billion anycast transactions daily. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.netactuate.com . To learn how anycast can improve your network performance, visit www.anycast.com

