NetActuate Completes Massive Frankfurt POP Upgrade, Unlocking 14.4Tbps Capacity for AI and Cloud Workloads

Frankfurt is a Major Global Interconnection Hub

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NetActuate, a leading provider of global networking and infrastructure services, today announced a major capacity expansion at its Frankfurt, Germany point of presence (POP), now delivering over 14.4Tbps of network capacity. This upgrade, deployed in the new Digital Realty FRA18 facility, positions NetActuate to meet accelerating demand for AI, HPC, and high-performance cloud workloads in one of the world’s most interconnected digital hubs.“This is a massive upgrade for us,” said Mark Mahle, CEO at NetActuate. “With 14.4Tbps capacity and growing in Digital Realty’s new Frankfurt campus, our customers can unlock powerful capabilities for AI workloads, all with the reliability, low-latency, and reach of NetActuate’s global BGP Anycast Platform .”The newly launched FRA18 data center in Digital Park Fechenheim allows NetActuate’s Frankfurt POP to benefit from a next-generation environment running on 100% renewable energy. FRA18 provides 8,200 square meters of space and 16MW of IT capacity, built to support modern, high-density workloads.Next-Generation Capacity for Modern Business ApplicationsWith this transition, NetActuate customers can benefit from:● Faster Data Movement: Low-latency, high-throughput transfer of massive datasets, ideal for CDN/streaming and video on demand.● AI and ML Optimization: Real-time compute and distributed GPU support.● Enhanced SaaS and Cloud Experiences: Consistent, high-speed access even during peak demand.● Accelerated Big Data Analytics: Improved time-to-insight for processing-intensive workloads.● Built-in Redundancy and Security: Site-to-site replication and packet inspection at full speed.● Scalable Hybrid Deployments: Seamless integration with hyperscalers and multi-tenant environments.Frankfurt: A Global Interconnection PowerhouseHoused in one of the best-connected data centers in Europe, NetActuate’s Frankfurt POP includes access to 400+ global carriers, direct connectivity to DE-CIX, the world’s largest internet exchange, along with Swiss-IX, Netnod IX, and NIX.CZ.NetActuate’s upgraded Frankfurt POP supports a range of infrastructure and edge services, including:● Hardware-Free Virtualization (VMs, Cloud, Hybrid Cloud)● Transit and Transport Services (IP Transit, IX Peering, Load Balancing)● Colocation● Bare Metal● GPU-as-a-Service● Anycast InferenceAll services are backed by 24/7 engineering support and a deep bench of network experts.Frankfurt makes up one of 40+ global locations, making NetActuate one of the top-five largest IPv4 and IPv6 peered networks globally. NetActuate’s BGP Anycast platform powers over 25 billion transactions daily, ensuring exceptional speed, uptime, and resiliency.IBC2025Europe is a major hub for broadcasters, content creators, solutions providers, and delivery networks. In partnership with the CDN Alliance, NetActuate will be on the ground at IBC2025 in Amsterdam, September 12-15. Contact us to meet up at the event.About NetActuateNetActuate provides low-latency, highly available infrastructure solutions across every major global market. From the data center to the edge, NetActuate helps businesses deploy faster and more reliably, with less risk and more control. NetActuate operates one of the largest global networks by number of peers, delivering over 25 billion anycast transactions daily.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.netactuate.com . To learn how anycast can improve your network performance, visit www.anycast.com

Legal Disclaimer:

